China issues a ban on “sissy men”

Chinese President Xi Jinping has banned effeminate men from national television, instructing broadcasters to focus on promoting the “revolutionary culture” of the communist government.

The AP reports that Jinping issued a program of “national rejuvenation” which will include increased state “control of business, education, culture and religion.” The program will also include a ban on certain online games and a curbing of celebrity culture.

The National Radio and TV Administration issued further details about that reduction of celebrity culture, saying the nation must “resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal esthetics.” The language used in the statement included slang for effeminate men: “niang pao,” which literally translates to “girly guns.”

The edict comes as a partial response to the rise of K-Pop and Japanese celebrities, much of which includes youthful or fashionable men. China’s government believes such men–which it perceives as effeminate–damage the national character.

Programs instead should “vigorously promote excellent Chinese traditional culture, revolutionary culture and advanced socialist culture.”

Other details of the program include a three-hour limit on online gaming for youth under 18. Students are also prohibited from playing games on school days.

The Chinese government has also targeted celebrities that “violate public order” or have “lost morality.” The AP reports that already Zhao Wei has disappeared from the public eye, with her name expunged from the credits of her films and TV appearances.