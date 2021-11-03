Chris Pratt probably shouldn’t check Twitter today

Chris Pratt is having another bad week on Twitter.

It all started when The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the actor, a proud member of the antigay Christian cult Hillsong Church, would be voicing the character of Garfield in the upcoming animated film and pretty much everyone freaked out.

It’s the second time less than two months Pratt has caused controversy by being cast in an animated role. In September, he was dragged when it was announced he would be the voice of Mario in an upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. His casting as Garfield has drawn similar scorn.

Vanity Fair reports:

Some have speculated that Pratt’s recent string of animated roles could potentially be tied to his vaccination status. The actor has not publicly disclosed whether he’s vaccinated against COVID-19, though requirements for immunization are often at a studio’s discretion. In recent months, Pratt has also filmed two major live-action roles: Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in Atlanta.

Here’s what people are saying about Pratt’s Garfield casting…

we need to launch a full federal investigation into what kind of dirt chris pratt has on hollywood executives https://t.co/c5sCBxcllx — bethany (@fiImgal) November 1, 2021

chris pratt is too homophobic to be voicing garfield, a beloved lgbtq+ icon — Joseph? (@AlmightyAndroid) November 1, 2021

Early renditions of Chris Pratt's Garfield are already coming in pic.twitter.com/iDPfbGEUUr — Dan ?????? (@Danlo163) November 2, 2021

chris pratt rejected chubby, sinful life and embraced dieting and jesus christ, and this is why he is not qualified to voice garfield — LB Hunktears (@hunktears) November 2, 2021

imagine being chris pratt seeing the reaction for being cast as mario knowing it was about to be announced you were also cast as garfield — TAHK0 ?? (@TAHK0) November 1, 2021

Chris Pratt getting cast as Garfield feels like direct punishment from the universe for my Garfield Halloween costume…I'm sorry pic.twitter.com/Wb1RwIZ9Se — Chloe???? (@ughlygirl) November 2, 2021

Chris Pratt's Garfield doesn't "hate" Mondays, he just doesn't think they should get married — Pete Stegemeyer (@itspeterj) November 2, 2021

chris pratt won't stop until every one of our beloved cultural icons is homophobic — misery kid (@bulbababe001) November 2, 2021

In addition to his affiliation with Hillsong Church, Pratt also follows a ton of right wing extremists and homophobes on Twitter, including admitted gay basher Tucker Carlson, homophobic political pundit Ben Shapiro, the antigay hate group Turning Points USA, the extreme rightwing podcast Prager U, and several members of the homophobic Duck Dynasty clan, just to name a few.

