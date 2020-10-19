rumor mill

Chris Pratt is being ripped apart on Twitter for… being a Trump supporter?

By

Chris Pratt, Hillsong Church

Twitter is having an absolute meltdown right now over rumors that actor Chris Pratt is a Trump supporter. But here’s the thing, nobody actually knows whether the rumors are true.

It’s unclear how the gossip started, but the Avengers star is currently trending on Twitter and many people are very upset with him…

But not everyone’s buying into the rumors just yet…

Things have gotten so out of control that Newsweek ran a fact check on the whole thing and determined that it’s not known whether Pratt supports Trump.

The actor has never discussed his political views openly on social media, although he did donate to Barrack Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012 as well as Tulsi Gabbard’s campaign in 2019.

This would seem to imply that, no, Chris Pratt is not a member of the MAGA cult.

Except that last summer he was photographed wearing a “Don’t Treat On Me” t-shirt. According to Dictionary.com: “In the 2000s, the phrase became associated with a variety of libertarian, conservative, gun-rights, or far-right political groups as way to express their beliefs.”

And then there’s his affiliation with the vehemently antigay Hillsong Church, which many consider to be a hate group.

Pratt has stated in the past that he doesn’t support either side of the Democrat/Republican divide. He has not yet commented on the reports that he’s a Trump supporter.

