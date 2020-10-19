Chris Pratt is being ripped apart on Twitter for… being a Trump supporter?

Twitter is having an absolute meltdown right now over rumors that actor Chris Pratt is a Trump supporter. But here’s the thing, nobody actually knows whether the rumors are true.
It’s unclear how the gossip started, but the Avengers star is currently trending on Twitter and many people are very upset with him…
Chris Pratt a trump supporter?? Can’t have shit in 2020 huh
— Farid (@farid_osmani01) October 15, 2020
Me after I’ve been saying for years that Chris Pratt is a trump supporter and anti-lgbtq+ pic.twitter.com/UVGadz7emU
— Gia (@Platonictrash) October 19, 2020
just found out chris pratt is a trump supporter don’t text
— emma | BLM (@uhhhemma) October 19, 2020
remember chris pratt is a trump supporter and a part of anti- lgbtq + church….stan chris evans for clear skin pic.twitter.com/209uvdlQxm
— rach (@steebevans) October 19, 2020
Just learned Chris Pratt is a trump supporter, let’s end celebrities
— Jessie? (@jessicacaxx) October 18, 2020
But not everyone’s buying into the rumors just yet…
okay like actual question: are people just assuming chris pratt is a trump supporter bc he’s a christian or is there actual evidence? bc as a christian, if that’s a reason, ya really got stop assuming we all support trump
— madeline (@mrsmadelindley) October 18, 2020
where on earth did chris pratt say he’s a trump supporter
— ???? ???? (@neilthefurious) October 13, 2020
People of Twitter are really here out here claiming Chris Pratt is a Trump supporter who zero evidence making this claim.
Twitter is dumb as shit and will believe anything. I hate most of you. pic.twitter.com/Jofc7dNCPk
— Quint Dunaway (@QuintDunaway) October 19, 2020
Y’all, none of us know if Chris Pratt is voting for Trump. But we do know Katherine Swarzenegger Pratt, his wife, and both of her notable parents, Arnold Swarzenegger who is generally a Republican and Maria Shriver who I feel maybe leans left are ALL RIDEN WITH BIDEN. That’s all.
— SCalease? (@SCalease) October 19, 2020
I like how for no reason people brought up chris pratt being a trump supporter when there is 0 evidence that he is
— ??rïðñ †hê Lðvêrßð¥?? (@NoirTheLoverBoy) October 19, 2020
Things have gotten so out of control that Newsweek ran a fact check on the whole thing and determined that it’s not known whether Pratt supports Trump.
The actor has never discussed his political views openly on social media, although he did donate to Barrack Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012 as well as Tulsi Gabbard’s campaign in 2019.
Chris Pratt is not a Trump supporter from what I can tell. He went from Obama to Tulsi, which is a whole other thing. pic.twitter.com/04tRzm5JnP
— Sam (@FuriousCarterII) October 19, 2020
This would seem to imply that, no, Chris Pratt is not a member of the MAGA cult.
Except that last summer he was photographed wearing a “Don’t Treat On Me” t-shirt. According to Dictionary.com: “In the 2000s, the phrase became associated with a variety of libertarian, conservative, gun-rights, or far-right political groups as way to express their beliefs.”
— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) July 15, 2019
And then there’s his affiliation with the vehemently antigay Hillsong Church, which many consider to be a hate group.
Pratt has stated in the past that he doesn’t support either side of the Democrat/Republican divide. He has not yet commented on the reports that he’s a Trump supporter.
4 Comments
Cam
“”Things have gotten so out of control that Newsweek ran a fact check on the whole thing and determined that it’s not known whether Pratt supports Trump.””
____________________________
Newsweek isn’t Newsweek anymore. They were bought up by a right wing Trump supporting group. remember, Newsweek was the outlet that tried to push out the Kamala Harris Birther story and got stomped on by social media for it.
Now, they’re trying to claim that they guy who belongs to a homophobic hate group, and sent money to Trump troll number one (Tulsi) isn’t a Trump supporter?
Yeeeeaaaahhhhh, not buying it.
Harley
Well I suppose Pratt could put this thing to bed in a heartbeat by saying something about it.
lord.krath
I am just one voter and one fan.
Pratt being a Trump supporter would be disappointing because I can’t reconcile Pratt’s reported Christian faith and Trump, nor anything else I perceive him to be.
However, it isn’t my place to judge.
If he actively uses his celebrity to inflict harm on others such as we in the LGBTQ community, then that would be problematic [for me].
Guilt by association should. It be a thing, though it would be helpful if he provided some clarity one way or another, if for nothing else but to quiet rumors.
Finally, he shouldn’t fall prey to cancel culture and it’s cancerous rot. If claim to want to rebuild America post Trump, part of that will require that we acknowledge there are others with different visions for America and that we must govern along side them. In a country as large and as diverse as we are, how could we expect anything else?
Or does democracy and freedom and patriotism only belong to a single faction now?
Mister P
Isn’t her married to a Kennedy?