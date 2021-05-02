Coins on the dresser, Duke’s graduating gays, & a drag queen’s special hospital performance

The winner of the internet this week, clearly, is Rudy Giuliani’s neighbor Michele Herbert. But here are a few close second-placers from TikTok:
Bennett Anthony gave clear instructions.
@tummy_stixxxIYKYK leave the money on the dresser ##fyp ##gayjokes ##ginger ##seggswork
Someone left their Juice at the gym.
@frankinmontanaWhat is that ? #Help #planetfitness #Fitness #Gay
♬ Maniac (Flashdance Version) (Re-Recorded / Remastered) – Michael Sembello
Duke lost half its gay population.
@nathanblonskyDuke just lost half its gay population 💙 @michael.t.hanks @turnter @peitier #duke #gaysinSTEM
The Drag Race werk room caught fire.
@georgia.esmeI love them all so much😭 #viral #rpdr #rpdrseason13 #FreshWearSpin #AreYouReadyToWear #RayBanElevatorDance #fypthis
Connor Smith used Caitlyn Jenner‘s preferred pronouns.
@afunnythinghappenedDon’t be transphobic 🚫 #gay #transphobia #caitlynjenner #fyp
A straight guy’s love for 501’s went viral.
@troyosterbergand that’s the tea sis
Sunshine Glitterchild‘s grandma got a surprise drag show.
@sunshineglitterchildSurprised grandma with my drag ! ☀️✨💛#familyfirst #dragfamily #respectyourelders #dragartist #dragperformance #dragqueen #yellowaesthetic
Joe Biden pledged to have trans America’s back.
@joshhelfgott🥺😭 Follow for Gay News 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ #lgbt #learnontiktok #lgbtq #tiktokpartner
Plastique Tiara took the elevator.
@plastique_tiaraI’m an Aries but cancer rising tho 🥺 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage
Daniel Arias made a new voicemail.
@dannyandthetatsshe said chromatica + iced coffee.💅🏼 #gay #Fyp
And Fausto G daydreamed of his boyfriend.
@faustogonzzPOV: Me daydreaming about my boyfriend while at work ⚡️🔥🌈 ##greenscreenvideo ##gay ##lgbtq ##gaycouple ##fyp