Coins on the dresser, Duke’s graduating gays, & a drag queen’s special hospital performance

The winner of the internet this week, clearly, is Rudy Giuliani’s neighbor Michele Herbert. But here are a few close second-placers from TikTok:

Bennett Anthony gave clear instructions.

@tummy_stixxxIYKYK leave the money on the dresser ##fyp ##gayjokes ##ginger ##seggswork

Someone left their Juice at the gym.

@frankinmontanaWhat is that ? #Help #planetfitness #Fitness #Gay

Duke lost half its gay population.

@nathanblonskyDuke just lost half its gay population 💙 @michael.t.hanks @turnter @peitier #duke #gaysinSTEM

The Drag Race werk room caught fire.

@georgia.esmeI love them all so much😭 #viral #rpdr #rpdrseason13 #FreshWearSpin #AreYouReadyToWear #RayBanElevatorDance #fypthis

Connor Smith used Caitlyn Jenner‘s preferred pronouns.

@afunnythinghappenedDon’t be transphobic 🚫 #gay #transphobia #caitlynjenner #fyp

A straight guy’s love for 501’s went viral.

@troyosterbergand that’s the tea sis

Sunshine Glitterchild‘s grandma got a surprise drag show.

@sunshineglitterchildSurprised grandma with my drag ! ☀️✨💛#familyfirst #dragfamily #respectyourelders #dragartist #dragperformance #dragqueen #yellowaesthetic

Joe Biden pledged to have trans America’s back.

@joshhelfgott🥺😭 Follow for Gay News 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #lgbt #learnontiktok #lgbtq #tiktokpartner

Plastique Tiara took the elevator.

@plastique_tiaraI’m an Aries but cancer rising tho 🥺 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage

Daniel Arias made a new voicemail.

@dannyandthetatsshe said chromatica + iced coffee.💅🏼 #gay #Fyp

And Fausto G daydreamed of his boyfriend.

@faustogonzzPOV: Me daydreaming about my boyfriend while at work ⚡️🔥🌈 ##greenscreenvideo ##gay ##lgbtq ##gaycouple ##fyp

