Colton & Trevor’s sexy snaps, Madonna merch & V-Day candy: 10 things we’re obsessed with this week

Flip a page on your 2024 calendar! We’ve arrived at February –– a month defined by government holidays, Leap Day, Valentine’s plans, and, of course, Groundhog Day.

The nation’s premier mammal meteorologist Punxsutawney Phil apparently did not see his shadow, meaning an early spring is nigh. (Thanks, king!)

It’s a fitting prediction, considering things heated up in LGBTQ+ news this week. There was the TikTok twink who reignited ye olde monogamy debate, Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan’s #CoupleGoals, and everyone going way too hard on poor Elmo.

We also learned it will be a Swiftie Super Bowl after the Kansas City Chiefs (a.k.a Taylor’s boyfriend’s team) beat the Baltimore Ravens. And speaking of sports, Patrick Mahomes had us going with his “dad bod” and Tom Daley got candid with his new diving partner.

Still, we’re barely scratching the surface. A new month means more memes, must-haves, music, and yes, dudes to gawk at.

Here are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week…

1. Minute Mimosa Sugar Cubes

Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

Why do gay people love mimosas? Outside of our propensity for bottomless brunch, I struggled to find any historical correlation between the LGBTQ+ community and orangey champagne drinks. Perhaps the greatest loves in our life are without explanation.

That being said, it’s easy to overthink OJ options and juice ratios in pursuit of the perfect cocktail. Especially when you’re a Libra . That’s why I adore the Minute Mimosa Sugar Cubes, available in packs of 18 for $30 at Uncommon Goods. You just plop these bad boys in a flute, add a bit of bubbly, and you’re good to go. Bonus: they come in flavor trios like Citrus and Peaches & Berries –– and will blow any straight girlfriend’s mind.

2. Madonna‘s Celebration Tour merch

Image Credit: The Official Madonna Store

I’ll admit it: I’m a sucker for a t-shirt. When armed with credit card, there’s no way I’m escaping a merchandise table, gift shop, or bootleg booth without AT LEAST perusing. That’s why I give props to the expansive collection of Celebration Tour merch on Madonna’s online store.

In the spirit of her greatest hits, the selection pays homage to different iconic eras and lewks. There’s even a Like a Virgin Plumping Lip Gloss ($30). Currently, I’m tied between the replica of 1987’s Who’s That Girl T-Shirt and Italians Do It Better Tour Tee ($45 each) or the extra-luxurious Celebration Tour Coaches Jacket ($250).

3. This Other Two hottie joining the Abbott Elementary cast

Josh Segarra has been cast in a recurring role in ‘ABBOTT ELEMENTARY’ season 3. pic.twitter.com/IqGzc4fUFh — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 29, 2024

I was heartbroken to see The Other Two –– a comedy as groundbreakingly gay as it was outlandish –– end last year. And while I loved the queer exploits of budding actor Cary Dubek, no one could steal a scene like sexy nurse (and shameless himbo) Lance.

Thankfully, the upcoming season of Abbott Elementary is filling the Josh Segarra-shaped hole in my heart! Segarra will reportedly portray Manny, a “good-natured Philadelphia school district [representative],” which sounds a role this Florida native was made for. My fingers are crossed for some gratuitous shirtlessness…after the students leave, of course!

4. Block Color Faux Shearling Jacket

Image Credit: Zara

The sun is setting later, and it’s FINALLY feeling like winter is on its way out. But the arrival of shorts season means hanging jackets up until fall, so you’ve got to take advantage of every long-sleeved opportunity.

For your consideration: this beige-brown Faux Shearing Jacket ($89.90 at Zara) that’s begging for a go-around before coat check disappears. With ribbed cuffs, warm fleece, front pockets, and a zipper, it’s giving ski lodge at the modern art museum. Don’t let a lewk pass you by!

5. This mom making an embroidered Diet Coke towel after outing their kid’s friend

my friends mom is making me an embroidered Diet Coke towel to make up for outing me when we were 16 pic.twitter.com/8lNA0na7qR — Creatina Turner (@BrendanOde) January 30, 2024

Every time I think I’m ready for the social-media hellhole that is Twitter X to self destruct, a hilarious viral post surfaces and I’m grateful. Curse you, algorithm!

Case-in-point: this text message exchange from @BrendanOde, detailing how his friend’s mom (Ms. Duncan, respectively) is making amends by crafting him an embroidered Diet Coke towel. Apparently, she outed him to her daughter when he was 16 but insists she “didn’t do it maliciously.” Aw! Hetero allies, take note of the custom craft approach –– and start asking your gay friends their fave beverage.

6. Prepping for V-Day vibes with Future Method

Image Credit: Future Method

Butt stuff… where do you even start? I’m by no means a health professional, which is why I recommend checking out Future Method, a gay-centered brand founded by Dr. Evan Goldstein.

They’ve got it all –– from butt & body scrubs and creams ($34.99-$39.99), to pre and probiotics ($59.99), toys, and douche powder packs ($34.99-$54.99). And for the overwhelmed, there’s a quiz to determine your perfect product match.

It’s doctor-approved, shower friendly, and discreetly shipped. On top of that, you can get 15% off all products until February 8 using code VDAY24, with guaranteed delivery before Valentine’s Day.

7. Slut Pop by Kim Petras Vinyl

Image Credit: Urban Outfitters

Kim Petras’ uninhibited raunchy opus Slut Pop is coming to vinyl for the first time. And it’s hot pink, of course! The 2022 short and sexy EP is packed with bops that have engrained themselves into queer culture –– and gay club playlists everywhere.

You can pre-order your limited-edition copy for $49.98 from Urban Outfitters before it drops February 9, just in time for Valentine’s Gay Day. Because nothing says romance like “Throat Goat.”

8. Whatever the hell is happening in this gym clip

Don’t skip leg day… but don’t overshoot it either. Just look at this could-be-real but probably staged TikTok from @countrybarbiinaenaen01, which shows her getting a faceful of muscle booty when she needs assistance on the leg press.

The oddly horny clip has over 1.8 million views… and comments like “I too need to be saved” and “It’s hard watching other people live your dreams.” Maybe it’s time to hit the gym again.

9. Risqué Conversation Hearts

Image Credit: Little Genie/Just Fabulous Palm Springs

I think Tiny Conversation Hearts are the candy corn of Valentine’s season. They don’t have the same buzzy and polarizing reputation, but my tastebuds can’t decide on these chalky and crunchy candies. (Like, why is there a banana flavor?)

That being said, I find this dirty twist –– with sayings like “Cute Butt!” –– exceptionally entertaining. After all, we’re not third graders dropping notes in cardboard boxes anymore, as evidenced by this X-rated option. So, why not treat your special someone to a carton for $10.95 from Just Fabulous Palm Springs? And fine, if you’re prudish, Amazon is hawking a 5-pound bag of G-rated ones for $33.

10. Trevor Donovan doing a sexy photoshoot with Colton Haynes

Had a fun photoshoot with my friend Colton. He's an incredible talent behind the lens.? There are many great shots; I'll share a few here – sparing everyone from too much of my mug in one go!? It’s all about Colton’s magic; I was merely along for the ride! ? pic.twitter.com/CKM90yM8iV — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) January 17, 2024

Everyone say, “Thank you Colton Haynes!” The 35-year-old actor and author is building out his photography portfolio and went behind the lens to shoot Trevor Donovan, who played our fave gay Teddy on The CW’s 90210. (As we know, few people capture angles like a gay man!)

Suited up or stripped down, Donovan looks handsome AF. Plus, it sounds like he had a fun time with Haynes. “It’s all about Colton’s magic; I was merely along for the ride,” he wrote on X. There’s even more skin and BTS footage on his Instagram.

