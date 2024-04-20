Colton Underwood’s kisses, Yasser Marta’s tan & Joel Wieneke’s coconuts

This week George Santos recalled his time as a teen fashion model, a Chicago drag show ended in a real-life police chase, and Courtney Love shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift, Madonna, Lana Del Rey, and Beyoncé. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Yasser Marta celebrated summer.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
Antony Tran found the golden hour.
Ian Paget dropped facts.
Zane Phillips had a seat.
Antoni Porowski brought a book.
Dylan Efron stayed in Australia.
Colton Underwood got smooches.
Ashley McKenzie went for a run.
Matt Benfield opened his shirt.
Sage Bender had a drink.
Maluma showed pit.
Eliad Cohen soaked up the sun.
Matt Palmer changed outside.
Matheus Cunha applied lotion.
Austin Day got ready for summer.
Anthony Bowens flexed.
Danny Pintauro struck a pose.
Arthur Nory showed off.
Elliott Norris woke up sexy.
Josh Mair rinsed off.
Joel Wieneke cracked a coconut.
And Paolo Bellucci got a massage.
2 Comments
abfab
Joel! Stop it this instant!
Man About Town
Just when you think Ian Paget couldn’t possibly get any duller…