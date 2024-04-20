instastuds

Colton Underwood’s kisses, Yasser Marta’s tan & Joel Wieneke’s coconuts

This week George Santos recalled his time as a teen fashion model, a Chicago drag show ended in a real-life police chase, and Courtney Love shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift, Madonna, Lana Del Rey, and Beyoncé. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Yasser Marta celebrated summer.

Antony Tran found the golden hour.

Ian Paget dropped facts.

Zane Phillips had a seat.

Antoni Porowski brought a book.

Dylan Efron stayed in Australia.

Colton Underwood got smooches.

Ashley McKenzie went for a run.

Matt Benfield opened his shirt.

Sage Bender had a drink.

Maluma showed pit.

Eliad Cohen soaked up the sun.

Matt Palmer changed outside.

Matheus Cunha applied lotion.

Austin Day got ready for summer.

Anthony Bowens flexed.

Danny Pintauro struck a pose.

Arthur Nory showed off.

Elliott Norris woke up sexy.

Josh Mair rinsed off.

Joel Wieneke cracked a coconut.

And Paolo Bellucci got a massage.

