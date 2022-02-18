Cyndi Lauper is having a moment on Twitter right now and everyone is crushing hard

Cyndi Lauper has been trending on Twitter all day, but don’t worry, she’s not dead. For whatever reason, people are just expressing their love and admiration for the quirky ’80s pop star/longtime LGBTQ ally who has sold over 50 million records worldwide during her impressive 40+ year career.
Cyndi Lauper was prettier, a way better singer and had more personality than Madonna. She should have been bigger.
— Joseph Mark Belcher (@JosephMBelcher) February 18, 2022
Cyndi Lauper is trending and I was terrified to click on why. We need a disclaimer, people!!! Let’s use this opportunity to give her ALL the flowers. @cyndilauper we ❤ u, Queen! Always.
— Trish (@StilettoRoyalty) February 18, 2022
Rare picture of Cyndi Lauper with Whitney Houston. pic.twitter.com/okpxXRTgcV
— Mad World (@mmmadWORLDDD) February 18, 2022
It’s okay my fellow X’ers… Cyndi Lauper is fine.
She’s just trending because she wrote music that stuck around.
— Annie Jo (@grimalkinrn) February 18, 2022
Cyndi Lauper is trending . Whenever I hear her name I think of two things
1. True Colors Dark Souls trailer
2. Her bandmate used to live in my building . She was a sweetheart and a cancer fighter as well.
— Jimmy Two Times (@JimmyTwoTimes4) February 18, 2022
Hey isn’t Cyndi Lauper in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? She should be.
— ☃️Deb💫 (@DeeNY___45) February 18, 2022
Everyone’s talking about vibes but no-one’s talking about the 1988 film VIBES starring Cyndi Lauper, Jeff Goldblum and Peter Falk pic.twitter.com/vb1VII7m07
— David Hering (@hering_david) February 16, 2022
You know a throwback that’s absolutely beautifully written? Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time. Poetic.
— BrokeBobby (@Foxhues) February 17, 2022
I think Cyndi Lauper said it best
— Miguel (@Miguel_tweets_) February 18, 2022
Cyndi Lauper is trending… “Time After Time.” pic.twitter.com/Q8yNrg19lc
— Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) February 18, 2022
In addition to selling tons and tons (and tons) of records, Lauper is one Oscar away from being an EGOT, already having several Grammys, an Emmy, and a Tony on her shelf. She’s also won dozens of other awards, ranging from Billboard Music Awards to PFLAG Awards.
Despite being featured in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Women Who Rock exhibit, she has yet to be inducted into the actual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for her body of work, which seems like a crime to us. Perhaps this unexpected renaissance she’s having on Twitter today will help change that?
Lauper has so many awesome songs and music videos that we could highlight. We thought we’d share 2008’s Into the Nightlife, an explosive dance floor anthem off her criminally underappreciated album Bring Ya To The Brink. If you haven’t heard this album, it’s definitely worth a stream.
Watch.
3 Comments
thisisnotreal
dont get me wrong i love lauper as much as the next person, but that picture of her with whitney houston? why does that feel like someone posted that specific picture to make some kind of point about how shes “woke” for having a black woman as a friend back in the 80s. idk maybe its just me, just felt very “look guys a white person befriending a black person arent they cool for that?”
DarkZephyr
I have no idea why you feel that way. Nothing about the post itself seems to suggest that.
Ronbo
I love Cindi and have seen her live with Cher three times!
Twitter, on the other hand, is where you find short comments and short thoughts and short analysis. Please Queerty, I beg you, focus on her ideas, not twitter. Twitter is the short-bus way of thinking. Don’t look there to find answers to complex questions!
Queerty provides no explaination of why Cindy is trending. They might as well shout “Look a trending rat eating pizza!” or “Squirrel!”