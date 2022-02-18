Cyndi Lauper is having a moment on Twitter right now and everyone is crushing hard

Cyndi Lauper has been trending on Twitter all day, but don’t worry, she’s not dead. For whatever reason, people are just expressing their love and admiration for the quirky ’80s pop star/longtime LGBTQ ally who has sold over 50 million records worldwide during her impressive 40+ year career.

Here’s what they’re saying…

Cyndi Lauper was prettier, a way better singer and had more personality than Madonna. She should have been bigger. — Joseph Mark Belcher (@JosephMBelcher) February 18, 2022

Cyndi Lauper is trending and I was terrified to click on why. We need a disclaimer, people!!! Let’s use this opportunity to give her ALL the flowers. @cyndilauper we ❤ u, Queen! Always. — Trish (@StilettoRoyalty) February 18, 2022

Rare picture of Cyndi Lauper with Whitney Houston. pic.twitter.com/okpxXRTgcV — Mad World (@mmmadWORLDDD) February 18, 2022

It’s okay my fellow X’ers… Cyndi Lauper is fine. She’s just trending because she wrote music that stuck around. — Annie Jo (@grimalkinrn) February 18, 2022

Cyndi Lauper is trending . Whenever I hear her name I think of two things

1. True Colors Dark Souls trailer

2. Her bandmate used to live in my building . She was a sweetheart and a cancer fighter as well. — Jimmy Two Times (@JimmyTwoTimes4) February 18, 2022

Hey isn’t Cyndi Lauper in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? She should be. — ☃️Deb💫 (@DeeNY___45) February 18, 2022

Everyone’s talking about vibes but no-one’s talking about the 1988 film VIBES starring Cyndi Lauper, Jeff Goldblum and Peter Falk pic.twitter.com/vb1VII7m07 — David Hering (@hering_david) February 16, 2022

You know a throwback that’s absolutely beautifully written? Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time. Poetic. — BrokeBobby (@Foxhues) February 17, 2022

I think Cyndi Lauper said it best — Miguel (@Miguel_tweets_) February 18, 2022

Cyndi Lauper is trending… “Time After Time.” pic.twitter.com/Q8yNrg19lc — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) February 18, 2022

In addition to selling tons and tons (and tons) of records, Lauper is one Oscar away from being an EGOT, already having several Grammys, an Emmy, and a Tony on her shelf. She’s also won dozens of other awards, ranging from Billboard Music Awards to PFLAG Awards.

Related: Cyndi Lauper receives special honor from the United Nations for LGBTQ advocacy

Despite being featured in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Women Who Rock exhibit, she has yet to be inducted into the actual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for her body of work, which seems like a crime to us. Perhaps this unexpected renaissance she’s having on Twitter today will help change that?

Related: Cyndi Lauper wants to end LGBTQ youth homelessness. Here’s her plan…

Lauper has so many awesome songs and music videos that we could highlight. We thought we’d share 2008’s Into the Nightlife, an explosive dance floor anthem off her criminally underappreciated album Bring Ya To The Brink. If you haven’t heard this album, it’s definitely worth a stream.

Watch.