Cyndi Lauper is having a moment on Twitter right now and everyone is crushing hard

Cyndi Lauper has been trending on Twitter all day, but don’t worry, she’s not dead. For whatever reason, people are just expressing their love and admiration for the quirky ’80s pop star/longtime LGBTQ ally who has sold over 50 million records worldwide during her impressive 40+ year career.

In addition to selling tons and tons (and tons) of records, Lauper is one Oscar away from being an EGOT, already having several Grammys, an Emmy, and a Tony on her shelf. She’s also won dozens of other awards, ranging from Billboard Music Awards to PFLAG Awards.

Despite being featured in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Women Who Rock exhibit, she has yet to be inducted into the actual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for her body of work, which seems like a crime to us. Perhaps this unexpected renaissance she’s having on Twitter today will help change that?

Lauper has so many awesome songs and music videos that we could highlight. We thought we’d share 2008’s Into the Nightlife, an explosive dance floor anthem off her criminally underappreciated album Bring Ya To The Brink. If you haven’t heard this album, it’s definitely worth a stream.

