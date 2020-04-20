Daily Dose: “When life’s an awful bore, when living’s just a chore…”

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

The Sparkling Diamond: Moulin Rouge!

What can more can we say about Moulin Rouge!, the movie that helped repopularize and redefine musical films, that has not already been said? Nicole Kidman rocketed to full-blown gay icon status (not to mention mega-stardom) with her Oscar-nominated turn as Satine, a high-class prostitute and nightclub singer with dreams of becoming a legitimate actress. Ewan McGregor, likewise, gives one of his best performances as the lovesick writer Christian, and shows off thereto unknown vocal chops as he belts out tunes by Elton John and Rogers & Hammerstein. Now just shy of its 20th birthday, Moulin Rouge! played like an act of cinematic madness upon its release in 2001. Pop songs in a period setting? Stars doing their own singing? Of course, those tropes have since become standard in subsequent hits like Mamma Mia. Miraculously then, writer/director Baz Lurhman’s career-high point still has all the same innovation, charm and style that made it a hit two decades ago…not to mention a soundtrack that still rocks. In the age of pandemic, it’s just the kind of celebration we need.

Streams on HBO Go, Hulu, YouTube, VUDU and Amazon.