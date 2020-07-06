Daily Dose: An Oscar-winning queer star. Madeline Kahn at her best. A perfect movie.

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

The Perfection: Paper Moon

It saddens us that Tatum O’Neal‘s biggest headlines in recent memory came with her unplanned coming out. O’Neal rocked Hollywood in 2015 when she admitted to having a long-term romance with Rosie O’Donnell, and labeled herself a bisexual. While we’re grateful to count O’Neal among our ranks, her real acclaim should come from her remarkable talent.

Once upon a time, Ms. O’Neal wowed the world with her debut performance in Paper Moon, the 1973 comedy which pitted her opposite her real-life dad Ryan O’Neal and comedy genius Madeline Kahn. In the movie, O’Neal plays Addie, a spunky, chain-smoking grifter surviving the Great Depression on her own cunning. When she teams up with daddy Ryan’s traveling salesman/con-artist, the two head out on a spree of petty fencing and swindling, as comedy ensues.

Quite simply, movies don’t get better than this. Ryan O’Neal and Kahn (who was nominated for an Oscar) both give memorable performances as a grifter and a rake, respectively, though the show belongs to young Tatum. She still remains the youngest person to ever win a competitive Oscar, and the most significant performance ever nominated in the supporting category. Director Peter Bogdanovich and production designer Polly Platt, who were married at the time, paint with gorgeous black & white photography and fill the edges of each deep-focus image with hilarious bits of business. Hilarious, crafted with technical perfection and unexpectedly moving at times, we can’t recommend Paper Moon enough.

Streams on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube & VUDU.