David Burtka has something to say about seven years of sobriety

Actor and celebrity chef David Burtka has marked seven years of sobriety with an Instagram posting.

Burtka is the husband of Neil Patrick Harris. The men have twin kids, Gideon and Harper, aged 12.

Burkta, 48, wrote, “Wow- 7 years sober today…. Getting clean has been the easiest and the hardest, the most painful and the most joyful, the clearest and the most confusing. These are all contradictory thoughts, but that’s life. What’s the light without the dark? The good without the bad? I am finally living, not numbing and not brushing aside REAL emotions. At year 7 I consider myself still a kid emotionally. I am learning everyday and I still have so much to learn. The most important thing I have learned is I don’t need drugs and alcohol.”

Burtka was born and raised in Michigan. He began landing professional acting roles in the early 00s, including a number of appearances on Broadway. He met Harris in 2004 but they kept their relationship private as Harris was not out at the time. After Harris did come out in 2006, the men announced they were moving in together.

In 2009, Harris revealed Burtka was giving up acting to retrain as a chef. However, Burtka has since returned to the boards occasionally. He was most recently seen earlier this year in God Of Carnage at the off-Broadway Theatre Row. He and Harris also executive-produced and featured in the reality TV show, Drag Me To Dinner.

Among those to comment on Burtka’s latest post was Elton John’s husband, David Furnish, who said, “Happy Birthday David!!! Keep shining that light.”

Actress Kathy Najimy (Hocus Pocus) said, “You are amazing!! What a gift to yourself! You deserve it angel❤️ friend. We love you.”

Others in recovery also offered their congratulations.

“My sponsor told me ‘early sobriety’ is the first seven years,” was one comment. “Congrats on your sobriety becoming a toddler! Seven years is incredible!”

“I’m at 11 months so far and this is super inspirational so thanks for sharing,” said another.

Last week, both Harris and Burtka posted messages marking their ninth wedding anniversary.