Dear Abby: My grandchild is trans, what do I do?

A distressed grandmother has appealed to famed columnist Dear Abby for advice in how to cope with having a transgender grandchild. As always, the ever-reliable Abby wrote exactly what her reader needed to hear.
“My granddaughter just informed me she has decided she would be happier living as a boy, and she has gone so far as to legally change her name,” the grandmother, labeling herself “Grandma in Pain” wrote. “I want to be supportive, but I admit I’m having a lot of trouble accepting it, or at least figuring out how to deal with it.”
“She’s my only grandchild and most likely the only one I’ll ever have,” Grandma in Pain continued. I loved my granddaughter with all my heart, and I don’t know how to shift gears to a grandson. I keep stumbling when I try to use the new name. I would welcome any suggestions you could make, including information about support groups you might know of.”
Related: Dear Abby steps in after nosy sons investigate parent’s same-sex love affair
Abby replied to the grandmother, reminding her that while gender transition is hard for some family members to accept, it is always hardest for the transgender person.
“Gender reassignment is not something that someone does on a lark,” Abby cautioned. “There are many steps involved, and the journey, while liberating, can be challenging both physically and emotionally. I am sure this is something your grandchild has given much thought to.”
“Yes, coming to terms with it can be as much of a journey for family as it is for the transgender person,” Abby continued, “and it can take time and understanding on all sides. A group called PFLAG can help you through this. It has been mentioned in my column for decades. It has helped countless families to build bridges of understanding between themselves and their lesbian, gay and transgender loved ones. Please don’t wait to contact them. You will find PFLAG at pflag.org.”
Established in 1973, PFLAG aims to help friends and family of LGBTQ people learn to accept queer identity, and how best to offer support to the community. The group also engages in pro-queer activism, with their current objective the banning of conversion therapy aimed at changing sexual orientation or gender identity.
6 Comments
Heywood Jablowme
“Gender reassignment is not something that someone does on a lark… I am sure this is something your grandchild has given much thought to.”
Yeah because kids ALWAYS make wise decisions, especially decisions with lifelong consequences. Would you have the same attitude about, say, a face tattoo?
Why is there no mention at all of the grandchild’s age?: 17? 15? 13? 11? Makes a difference.
Bromancer7
No, it doesn’t you clown. Just like gay kids know they’re gay at an early age, trans kids know they’re trans at an early age. It’s not about making a decision. There is no decision to make. You are what you are. The only decision is whether or not you’re going to be true to yourself or continue living a lie.
And one does not just show up at a doctor’s office out of the blue and ask for hormone treatments. It’s a long journey before anyone gets to that point.
Sit down.
Heywood Jablowme
@bromancer: They MAY have given it a lot of thought. Or they may not.
www. theatlantic. com/ magazine/ archive/2018/07/ when-a-child-says-shes-trans/561749/
Mister P
There is no mention of gender reassignment surgery by the grandmother either.
Heywood Jablowme
There’s something a little “off” about this letter. Abby may have gotten trolled here.
James (controversial2019)
First, grandma, use the correct pronouns. I completely get that if you’ve been calling him “she/her” for X number of years, then when speaking about him you might trip up and use the wrong pronoun. But when you’re writing a letter, and you’re there sitting down writing it, taking your time to say what you want to say, there’s no reason to be using the wrong pronouns.
Secondly, make sure that you tell him you still love him; albeit it might take you time to understand the change. I don’t get from the letter that she no longer loves her grandson, or can’t accept him, just that she’s struggling with the name and to come to terms. So seems she still loves him. So make sure he knows that.