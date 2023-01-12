DJ duo The Chainsmokers just admitted to having some “weird” devil’s threeways together

After The Chainsmokers latest interview, we will never listen to “Closer” the same way.
Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, the smokin’ DJ duo behind 2010s radio hits like “Roses”, “Something Just Like This”, and “Don’t Let Me Down”, went on the Call Her Daddy podcast and spilled more tea than anyone was expecting. Among stories of their first time meeting and playing festivals was a detour down a particularly hot and heavy section of memory road.
As the conversation steered towards love and dating, host Alex Cooper took a sharp turn, asking, “How often do people propose threesomes with the two of you, and how often have you accepted?”
After some awkward laughter, Pall asks, “Does it count if it’s international?”
Cooper follows up with, “Did you look at each other differently that morning?”
“The first time?” Pall replies.
Apparently, the two have been dancing in The Devil’s Three-way™ all across the world. According to them, it was never intentional; they just didn’t have enough beds.
“I think we were like, ‘What the f–k just happened?’ Because they were never planned,” Pall continues.
“It’s been a long time. It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios.”
It’s a little dramatic to say that the old “And there was only one bed!” fanfiction trope forced them into having sex together, but we can all play along if it makes them feel better.
Meanwhile, reactions to this revelation on social media are mostly in the “please stop telling us things” camp.
It could be homophobia, but we think they might just really not like The Chainsmokers:
JUST STOP REVEALING
— Solana Imani Rowes Publicist (@livingforsolana) January 11, 2023
— satoru hanbin (@sannssaa) January 11, 2023
— drew…? (@dreweilish_) January 12, 2023
— Lerrie’s United (@NowLittleMix_) January 11, 2023
we've had enough celebrities revealing things we didn't ask for
— manny ☈ (@neverfenty) January 11, 2023
We, on the other hand, don’t see nothin’ wrong with a little bump and grind. It used to be that straight-esque men had to go to war or take to the seas to get to experiment together freely. Now, all they have to do is produce generic pop and go on tour? Not to be “Love Wins” over The Chainsmokers, but that feels like progress.
And, to be fair, they look great together:
50 50
When the Chainsmokers became the Polesmokers… maybe.
I’ll show myself out.
abfab
The American version of Pet Shop Boys?…………………………….not even close. But they did keep us guessing for a period of time.
Are the smokers even that great? Or is a straight girl thing? What? New to me.
CatholicXXX
Never heard of them but good for them.
Brian
This is now the third time I’ve seen a website report this story, and every one reads the same. The tweet roundups are all expressing disgust and horror, often with a twinge of homophobia.
People have had threesomes since the moment there were people. This isn’t the news that people want it to be.
I do notice, though, that the coverage is *extremely* different from the coverage of M/F/F threesomes. People cheered on Taika Waititi. Nobody was grossed out that there were two women, and no one called them lesbians.