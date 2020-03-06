“Drag Race” star Sherry Pie apologizes for catfishing young men

View this post on Instagram
Joey Gugliemelli, a.k.a. Sherry Pie, is currently a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race, but we have a feeling, after Season 12 comes to a close, people are not going to remember him for his sassy one-liners or mad lip-syncing abilities.
This week Gugliemelli apologized for “cat-fishing” several young male actors by pretending to be a casting director and tricking them into sending him videos of themselves.
The allegations first came to light after an aspiring actor named Ben Shimkus took to Facebook to share a “weird story” about Sherry Pie/Joey Gugliemelli.
In the post Shimkus alleged he was contacted by a casting director named “Allison Mossey” who expressed interest in working with him. He later learned “Allison Mossey” was Joey Gugliemelli.
“I had to film scenes that felt particularly sexual and awkward, but the opportunity seemed too good to let the overt sexual nature or my inhibitions get in the way,” he wrote. “I simply told myself that my parents wouldn’t be allowed to see the show, but I wanted the professional experience and the bright and shiny object on my resume.”
After Shimkus went public with his story, several other aspiring young male actors told BuzzFeed News that Gugliemelli had done the same to them.
Each told a similar story: That Gugliemelli pretended to be casting director in order to get them to send audition tapes of themselves saying and doing embarrassing and degrading things.
One young man, 23-year-old Josh Lillyman, said he was pressured to masturbate on camera as part of the audition process.
“I did everything he asked me to because at that point he had built up so much detail for the show that I was truly convinced it was real and associated with HBO,” Lillyman said. “It took a lot for me to break that delusion. I was willingly doing all the things he was asking me to.”
Yesterday, Gugliemelli took to Facebook to issue a blanket apology for his truly predatory behavior.
“I want to start by saying how sorry I am that I caused such trauma and pain and how horribly embarrassed and disgusted I am with myself,” he wrote. “I know that the pain and hurt that I have caused will never go away and I know that what I did was wrong and truly cruel.”
He went on to say that he has struggled with mental health issues and is currently seeking treatment in New York City.
“I truly apologize to everyone I have hurt with my actions,” Gugliemelli said. “I also want to say how sorry I am to my sisters of season 12 and honestly the whole network and production company. All I can do is change the behavior and that starts with me and doing that work.”
Bromancer7
Save the platitudes. He’s a sexual predator and needs to see jailtime. The only thing he’s sorry about is getting caught.
Cam
“”He went on to say that he has struggled with mental health issues and is currently seeking treatment in New York City.””
________________________
Oh stop it, he got caught. There isn’t a mental health issue that makes you plan for years to fraudulently collect videos of gullible young men. This sounds like there is a possibility of criminal fraud here.
IanHunter
Just another predator that needs to face the truth and not make excuses. I wonder if they dig deep enough, if some of his “prey” might be underage. This is the actions of a sick individual.
Chrisk
Yeah, you’re 23 and don’t understand wacking off isn’t part of the audition process. Right…
Kheft
OK. Willam was disqualified from Drag Race for a conjugal visit. This is far more serious and swift disqualification is a must. I love what Mama Ru and World of Wonder have given us but I’m boycotting if this doesn’t happen. Then jail time for this disgusting predator.
Cam
The show was already filmed.
graphicjack
I agree, however the whole season aside from the finale has already been filmed and edited and they won’t be able to edit her out of it. I really doubt they can do much of anything, but lord help if Sherry is in the finals, because she will get justifiably slammed for her disgusting behaviour and there’s 0% percent chance she’ll win. For everyone’s sake, including the victims, I hope she’s booted off the show early and we won’t ever need to hear about her again. This behaviour is completely unacceptable and I’m not buying the mental health bullshit. She knew damn well what she was doing. This is gross.
jayceecook
Shimkus himself said he heard she does very well on the show and isn’t surprised because she is very talented. Even better than when they were friends. I’ve had a few people mention she makes top 4. So if true, Ru is going to have to pick another queen for the finale to compete or just have a top 3. Though that would be odd given the finale format now.
justgeo
Shut the bitch down. No special dispensation for drag queens.