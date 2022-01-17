Dustin Lance Black trying not to laugh at Tom Daley’s bad jokes is adorable

Olympic diver (and the world’s most famous knitter) Tom Daley has again roped husband Dustin Lance into his latest YouTube video. This one finds Tom reading out so-called dad jokes, which he says he loves but husband Black is less impressed by.

“How much do you pay for dead batteries?” ask Daley to a non-plussed Black. “Nothing, they’re free of charge!” Daley replies when his husband fails to come up with an answer.

“Where’s the best place to buy broth? At the stock market.”

“Why did the child get arrested for refusing to take a nap? Because she was resisting a rest.”

And on and on it goes, with Daley daring Black not to crack at least a smile at some of the quips. You’ll either find it cute or cringe-worthy depending on your tolerance of bad puns!

Oscar-winner Black, 47, and Daley, 27, met in spring 2013, and get engaged in 2015. They married in 2017, and welcomed their son, Robbie, to the world in June 2018. They live most of the time in London. Last year, Daley won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.