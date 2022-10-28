Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition leaves queer users bracing for a hate speech boom

Dragon-level wealth hoarder Elon Musk now owns Twitter. Happy Hunger Games, everyone!
The pedestrian-smashing car baron finalized his acquisition of the social media giant Thursday night, a deal punctuated with a tweet reading “the bird is freed”. This move has left many to wonder what exactly will be freed onto the platform — and at what cost.
Musk recently shared a statement, addressed “Dear Twitter Advertisers”, to explain his reasons for buying the platform:
Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022
“It is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” he writes.
He goes on to state that he believes that traditional media has splintered society into radical political factions for monetary gain, and that “the opportunity for dialogue is lost.”
He then capitulates that “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all.”
This takeover and its emphasis on a supposed return to free speech leave queer users fearing where the line between free speech and hate speech will be drawn.
Many noticed an uptick in hate speech as soon as the new leadership was announced:
We’re off to quite a start with groyper Nazi trolls feeling explicitly emboldened by Elon to threaten murder and use racist, anti Semitic, and homophobic slurs.
I’m sure the advertisers are going to love having their ads next to this. pic.twitter.com/HfUNC4buO0
— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) October 28, 2022
it’s not about freedom of speech, they just want to be horrible pic.twitter.com/dCIRyVattE
— Quantum Tweet (@ProsinPlanet) October 28, 2022
Elon Musk fans once again showing that when they say “free speech”, what they mean is wanting to say the n-word and threaten violence against queer people without facing any consequences
— ultrarotom (vegan btw) (@ultrarotom) October 28, 2022
How much can you bet that the “unbanning” of twitter users by Elon Musk will only work on transphobes, homophobes, general nazis…
and all the queer accounts banned by harassment campaigns will remain banned
— Baronesa ⚧ 🏳️⚧️ 38% (@Baronesa1980) October 28, 2022
in a shocking turn of events this website is being flooded by people spamming slurs, hate speech, and threats of violence after a far right billionaire bought it 😱😱😱
— conure 💀🐦 (@conureCC) October 28, 2022
Musk’s own opinion of the queer community and queer identities has proven to be generally negative. The baron previously espoused to his 110 million followers on the platform that he thinks that “Pronouns suck“, seemingly unprompted.
He’s also been known to help disseminate harmful rhetoric towards gender-affirming care under a “just asking questions” guise:
We are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option.
Perhaps someone wiser than me can explain this dichotomy.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2022
Is it really true that four-year-olds are receiving hormone treatment?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2022
His now-nonexistent relationship with his own trans daughter (and general disregard for her departure from his life) could suggest an even poorer regard of queer identity behind closed doors.
Though he attempted to reassure that users will still have to “adhere to the law of the land,” Musk’s first moves as Twitter head suggest that those laws will be rapidly shifting.
The new owner is moving to reverse lifetime account bans, seemingly even for users deemed incredibly rhetorically harmful by the previous heads of the platform.
Said previous heads will no longer have a say, as they were reportedly removed from their posts this morning. Former CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Legal Policy Trust and Safety officer Vijaya Gadde have all been fired from the platforms following the new order. Gadde oversaw controversial, socially progressive moves for the app’s safety including the suspension of former President Donald Trump and the banning of overt political ads.
COTTONTOP
Deleted my account this morning. Goodbye Twitter.
Scribe38
I deleted last night. It was a fun ride the last ten yrs. I wish nothing but the absolute worse for the South African
Mack
I did too.
GaysForTrump
Like the hate speech in Queerty’s comment section:
Friday, October 28th @ 1:15pm PT
‘ abfab
Go and suck your president’s dick….I’m sure he could use a good blow and you’d be perfect for that job. Malania could take notes.
And change your name…..you’re not Gay.’
You allow this type of speech on your own site as you call out hate speech on Twitter? Hypocrites.
GaysForTrump
willcutabitch. That’s the best you got? Glad to know you support that type of dialogue. How old are you? 10?
Creamsicle
Suck it up, Buttercup
GaysForTrump
Creamsicle
Same could be said for those that are closing their Twitter accounts. So far there’s 3 on this thread.
Cottontop, Scribe38, and Mack ‘suck It up, Buttercup’.
DrJones
Hate speech is defined by the Cambridge Dictionary as “public speech that expresses hate or encourages violence towards a person or group based on something such as race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation”.
You did not experience hate speech, you experienced an insult, as “gaysfortrump” is the definition of self-loathing and you and your ideology are not welcome here.
abfab
And yet you LURK here. Each time you click and write your bullshit, you are part of the machine. Your eyeballs increase the revenue of a Queer company which you foolishly detest.
The first line of your resume. DOES NOT PLAY WELL WITH OTHERS. Tell us, do you even have a job?
abfab
Dr Jones! This man’s head is exploding. Cambridge is way out of his…..white trash lexicon.
GaysForTrump
abfab is racist. Your responses speak volumes of the person you are. Self-projection. Hating yourself so much, you choose hate. Hurt people, hurt people.
andrewl
In my opinion Elon Musk has to make Twitter work as he just plumbed 44 BILLION dollars into it. He cannot afford to take it down a path where it loses subscribers. So if it does become too extremist and membership falls then you can bet he will change the platform.
LumpyPillows
He is between a rock and a hard place. I wouldn’t mind him losing $20 billion.
Invader7
Wishing the Hellion Musk Best Wishes. He’s ALLOWING a hate filled platform for ANTI-AMERICAN righ wing hooligans, Neo-NAZI FASCISTS , far right VIOLENT criminals , et al.. It’s all gonna back fire on his sorry ass.
Covid Hermit
This is exactly why I don’t use social media anymore. (For the record, I once used Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr). Entirely too toxic. Who needs it? Life is difficult enough nowadays without having to deal with idiots promoting their idiotic agendas. I’d much rather have real interactions with real people, as opposed to trolls, bots, and Trump worshippers.
Invader7
The above pic of Elon shows a super creepy side to him.. Sorta of Darth Vader-ish !
Useless
A face that’s just begging to be punched.
inbama
So far it seems better.
Banning slurs and false information is fine, but banning ideas was wrong.
Of course, if Trump is allowed to return and dominate all conversation again, I’m out.
abfab
His cars suck.
bachy
It’s all become confusing. I recently looked up American Journalism Awards on Wikipedia. Our media used to be filtered through the expertise of people and organizations who won countless awards, like The Pulitzer Prize for Public Service– which recognized distinguished examples of meritorious public service by a newspaper or news site through the use of its journalistic resources.
Having a platform used to mean you had expertise, a history of experience, rose through the ranks, sought out the facts, won some awards. Nowadays, media is increasingly just a platform for wealthy egomaniacs, loudmouths, conspiracy theorists, apocalyptomaniacs, liars and bots. It’s a loser’s paradise of endless attention, a filter-free home for shriekers, ululators, screamers, howlers, bawlers, haters, squawkers and squealers.
Just a lot of noise.
Fahd
Something is wrong with this picture:
TikTok is controlled by the Chinese government
Twitter is now owned by Elon Musk
Facebook is controlled by Mark Zuckerberg
I think these are the top social media networks.
As the headline I saw today stated, “Americans are worried about democracy, just not enough to do anything to save it”
Neoprene
Oh lookie, the castastrophizers are out in full on this one!
RIGay
I will never subscribe to any service that begins with the word “Twit”, as it speaks volumes to the mental acuity of the target audience.
guezwhoitis
It’s going to be an exciting month ahead. Let’s see what the so-called “allies” do about this. We all know Elongated Muskrat is a bigot, racist shit for brains. If society is this concerned with Twitter, they would upend it and delete their account(s). IT IS NOT COMPLICATED TO FOLLOW THROUGH WITH CONVICTIONS!
Prax07
Glad I got banned by twitter back several years ago. Musk is scum so it inly follows he’s bringing his scum to whatever he touches.