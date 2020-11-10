Eric Trump urges Minnesotans to get out and vote for his dad… one week after the polls closed

We know the Trump family lives in their own alternate version of reality, but this is just ridiculous.

Earlier this morning, Eric Trump tweeted out a rallying cry to voters in Minnesota, imploring them to get out and vote for his dad… one week after the polls closed.

We’re guessing the tweet was supposed to be scheduled for last Tuesday, but Eric got the date wrong. He seemed to think Election Day was November 10, even though in 1845, Congress declared that Election Day will happen “the Tuesday next after the first Monday in the month of November” to ensure that presidential elections always fall sometime between November 2 and November 8.

The tweet was deleted from Eric’s page within an hour, but not before it was screengrabbed and widely shared.

Dammit! I guess Eric is the dumbest Trump child today. pic.twitter.com/XM4mLEUuvF — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 10, 2020

People have been having a field day with the whole thing…

BLURP: So the “team” that scheduled a press conference at a landscaping business, and a tweet a week after the election, wants you to believe they’ve discovered fraud somewhere. 🤪🤣😂 — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) November 10, 2020

I am on my way to vote in Minnesota. We can do this! — AAtmonavage (@AAtmonavage) November 10, 2020

Minnesota!!!!!! You guys gotta go vote!!!!! — John Q. (@DFSdegenerate24) November 10, 2020

I couldn’t find any Minnesota polling places. Should I vote in Georgia or Alaska instead? — Plumboz (@AlanHutcheson) November 10, 2020

We did vote and Trump lost the vote in Minnesota… ☝️😁 pic.twitter.com/rwZimOrrD8 — Holly Lee (@LeeHolly81) November 10, 2020

Ummmm your daddy lost in Minnesota by over 230,000 votes. — But Her Emails!!!!🌊🌊#TheResistance (@trschmidt85) November 10, 2020

Found you guys a place to challenge the vote in Minnesota today. pic.twitter.com/er1nrrvhPj — Keegan Bushey (@KeeganBushey) November 10, 2020

This is one of many boo-boos Eric has made on Twitter since his dad was declared the loser in the 2020 presidential election.

For the past several days, the 36-year-old has been firing off one insane tweet after another, calling the election a “sham,” alleging widespread “fraud,” accusing Democrats of “trying to cheat,” lashing out at Republicans for not doing more to help, and urging MAGA supporters to call a fake number of report election fraud.

71 days until Biden takes office, folx!

