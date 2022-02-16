smooth operator

Famously private Sade is having a moment as fans hear her speaking voice for first time



A resurfaced clip of Sade’s appearance on The Wanda Sykes show is reminding fans of their love for the singer, and offering many a first chance to hear the famously private artist’s speaking voice.

Plus, it’s proof of Sade’s comedy chops, as if there aren’t enough reasons to admire her.

The Nigerian-born British singer has long evaded the limelight, despite being one of the most successful recording artists alive with over 50 million records sold.

When her 2010 album Soldier of Love was released — her first album in 10 years — Sade joked about her own elusiveness with Wanda Sykes.

We don’t know why this video resurfaced, but we’re glad it did:

The Sade love came flooding in, and many remarked it was their first time actually hearing her speak:

Since 2010, Sade has only released two songs — “Flower of the Universe” for the soundtrack of Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, and “The Big Unknown” as part of the soundtrack for Steve McQueen’s film Widows. Both songs were released in 2018.

And just because we’re already here: