Famously private Sade is having a moment as fans hear her speaking voice for first time

A resurfaced clip of Sade’s appearance on The Wanda Sykes show is reminding fans of their love for the singer, and offering many a first chance to hear the famously private artist’s speaking voice.
Plus, it’s proof of Sade’s comedy chops, as if there aren’t enough reasons to admire her.
The Nigerian-born British singer has long evaded the limelight, despite being one of the most successful recording artists alive with over 50 million records sold.
Related: Sade’s trans son posts moving Instagram post thanking mom
When her 2010 album Soldier of Love was released — her first album in 10 years — Sade joked about her own elusiveness with Wanda Sykes.
We don’t know why this video resurfaced, but we’re glad it did:
this sketch was so funny she’s really mother pic.twitter.com/H5C5FcIMRt
— é (@foxxybemine) February 16, 2022
The Sade love came flooding in, and many remarked it was their first time actually hearing her speak:
Would you believe this is my first time hearing Sade's speaking voice? lol https://t.co/9CO0Yr4pSW
— nathan (@868nathan) February 16, 2022
Sade’s voice ??????????????? I love it https://t.co/zwO49JEx1p
— F R E E B O D Y $ H Y (@SHYBRIM) February 16, 2022
I’m realizing I’ve never heard Sade speak before now https://t.co/OYwh3epq7y
— Modern Day Esther ? (@ModernEsther_) February 16, 2022
I just realized I’ve never heard her speak outside of singing omg, her voice is alluring
— Mani Moo (@ManiFreakingMoo) February 16, 2022
Me if they use her voice for Siri: pic.twitter.com/kX1qOiWqlE
— The Assuaging Charientist (@Rihannas_Crush) February 16, 2022
Sade is just ethereal.. she is one of those artists that’s multi generational.. A lot of my peers listen to her and it shocked me bc I’m usually the only one in the room that actually knows older artists music. Sade is a Queen 👸🏽
— Jhoie Thee Blascilian🧚🏾♂️🧜🏽♀️ (@blapinosicilian) February 16, 2022
She could record albums just talking or reading random words instead of singing; no one would be upset.
— Obscene Bey (@thedevintee) February 16, 2022
She is so beautiful. Her voice just melted my heart lol
— Auntie Dee 👩🏾🔬🧫 (@Get_It_D) February 16, 2022
Sade remains undefeated in my book.
— ? Bolshevik ? (@BIackCommunism) February 16, 2022
Sade is always a viiiiibe ????
— Jane$a (@janesalvl) February 16, 2022
I love me some Sade’ she is so timeless and regal #HighPriestess #Divine ?????? https://t.co/Dfr4BgDXAX
— Lady Nique (@LadyNique8) February 16, 2022
I love Sade and how she’s been MIA majority of her career. Debut album then years later a story of love and birth then years later refinding love. Casually dropped a selfie with Drake and did a tattoo backstage then back to a mystery. Love the elusiveness https://t.co/Lw4e8nsjAw
— proud jaegerist ? (@summerwinebby) February 16, 2022
I would by an ASMR album if it came from Sade https://t.co/cbbd0UTI2x
— ??Ö??’? ?????? (@damani_iman) February 16, 2022
Since 2010, Sade has only released two songs — “Flower of the Universe” for the soundtrack of Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, and “The Big Unknown” as part of the soundtrack for Steve McQueen’s film Widows. Both songs were released in 2018.
And just because we’re already here:
3 Comments
caxlrose69
“When her 2010 album Soldier of Love was released — her first album in 10 years — Sade joked about her own elusiveness with Wanda Sykes.”
“Her” album? Sade is not a solo artist. She’s the lead singer of a band that’s named after her. She’s been writing and recording with the same three guys since 1982 and still nobody knows they exist.
#SayTheir Names: Stu Matthewman, Paul Denman and Andrew Hale 😛
rangerwilcox
she and her band are fantastic. i think her bandmates have had their own successful projects as well, including Sweetback. very talented group!
rinkichouhan
Nice