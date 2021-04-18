The finest UPS package, Chris Crocker’s latest discovery, & the most impressive golf swing

When Netflix can’t offer you anything new or interesting, turn to TikTok, where there’s always something fun and fresh to see. Here are a few top picks from the week to start your binge:
Tom Broders went viral for his swing.
@bubbiegolfSwing is feelin good ##golf ##fyp ##foryou
A niece got her uncle on Grindr.
@_vikter_Guidelines repost##ItsOurHome ##gay ##lgbt ##lgbtq ##fypシ ##fyp ##foryoupage ##single ##grindr ##grindrproblems ##gayboy ##mobilegame ##comedy @arianaaifloress
HB 1882 did its job in Arkansas.
@comrade_ivan0Original video @abs.hart ##hb1882 ##alphabetmafia🌈 ##transrightsarehumanrights ##transally ##lgbtq ##gaybear
Michael and Tyler got weak in the knees.
@mikeandtysI get so weak in the knees I can hardly speak… 🤫❣️ #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #weakintheknees #fypchallenge #boyfriendchallenge #gaysarewinning
Lisa B and Pope answered questions.
@lkbphotography_Reply to @lily.creates.tiktoks we thrives in the 90’s #LKBFAM #LisaAndPope #Age
Chris Olsen and Ian Paget jumped on the bandwagon.
@chris#stitch with @alexandrayaeger WE ACTUALLY DID IT KIND OF!!! Would u say this was a success?? @ianpaget_ #couple #couplechallenge #wedidit
Dominique Jackson got the shoes baby (aka the hottest new tagline of 2021).
@barbeykingdomGet the shoes baby get the shoes 💅🏽✨ #dominquejackson #purr #shoecam #fyp
Charlie Puth gave his d*ck a theme song.
@charlieputh##stitch with @4k.shad Sorry
Chris Crocker found his “Leave Britney Alone” box.
@chriscrockerofficialI went through my old bedroom closet at my grandparents house and… !!!!
Randy with UPS delivered a package.
@ryanmbeggs#duet with @randywithups
And Jacques Paul caught his men in the act.
@jacqupot🌈✨ #gay #gaydating #ladygaga #grindr #bestofgrindr #scruff #gaycouple #gays
