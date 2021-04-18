TIKTALK

The finest UPS package, Chris Crocker’s latest discovery, & the most impressive golf swing

By

When Netflix can’t offer you anything new or interesting, turn to TikTok, where there’s always something fun and fresh to see. Here are a few top picks from the week to start your binge:

Tom Broders went viral for his swing.

@bubbiegolfSwing is feelin good ##golf ##fyp ##foryou

♬ talking to the moon x play date xxtristanxo – xxtristanxo

A niece got her uncle on Grindr.

@_vikter_Guidelines repost##ItsOurHome ##gay ##lgbt ##lgbtq ##fypシ ##fyp ##foryoupage ##single ##grindr ##grindrproblems ##gayboy ##mobilegame ##comedy @arianaaifloress

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

HB 1882 did its job in Arkansas.

@comrade_ivan0Original video @abs.hart ##hb1882 ##alphabetmafia🌈 ##transrightsarehumanrights ##transally ##lgbtq ##gaybear

♬ Oblivion – Grimes

Michael and Tyler got weak in the knees.

@mikeandtysI get so weak in the knees I can hardly speak… 🤫❣️ #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #weakintheknees #fypchallenge #boyfriendchallenge #gaysarewinning

♬ I get so week letsgohira – Hira Brown680

Lisa B and Pope answered questions.

@lkbphotography_Reply to @lily.creates.tiktoks we thrives in the 90’s #LKBFAM #LisaAndPope #Age

♬ Originalton – Hi my name is Nsx

Chris Olsen and Ian Paget jumped on the bandwagon.

@chris#stitch with @alexandrayaeger WE ACTUALLY DID IT KIND OF!!! Would u say this was a success?? @ianpaget_ #couple #couplechallenge #wedidit

♬ original sound – Chris Olsen

Dominique Jackson got the shoes baby (aka the hottest new tagline of 2021).

@barbeykingdomGet the shoes baby get the shoes 💅🏽✨ #dominquejackson #purr #shoecam #fyp

♬ original sound – barbeykingdom

Charlie Puth gave his d*ck a theme song.

@charlieputh##stitch with @4k.shad Sorry

♬ original sound – Charlie Puth

Chris Crocker found his “Leave Britney Alone” box.

@chriscrockerofficialI went through my old bedroom closet at my grandparents house and… !!!!

♬ original sound – ChrisCrocker

Randy with UPS delivered a package.

@ryanmbeggs#duet with @randywithups

♬ original sound – Randy Lee Daugherty

And Jacques Paul caught his men in the act.

@jacqupot🌈✨ #gay #gaydating #ladygaga #grindr #bestofgrindr #scruff #gaycouple #gays

♬ Alejandro – Lady Gaga