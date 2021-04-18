The finest UPS package, Chris Crocker’s latest discovery, & the most impressive golf swing

When Netflix can’t offer you anything new or interesting, turn to TikTok, where there’s always something fun and fresh to see. Here are a few top picks from the week to start your binge:

Tom Broders went viral for his swing.

A niece got her uncle on Grindr.

HB 1882 did its job in Arkansas.

Michael and Tyler got weak in the knees.

Lisa B and Pope answered questions.

Chris Olsen and Ian Paget jumped on the bandwagon.

Dominique Jackson got the shoes baby (aka the hottest new tagline of 2021).

Charlie Puth gave his d*ck a theme song.

Chris Crocker found his “Leave Britney Alone” box.

Randy with UPS delivered a package.

And Jacques Paul caught his men in the act.