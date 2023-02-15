The first pic of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the new ‘Joker’ movie is here and fans are losing it

Director Todd Phillips has released the first image of Lady Gaga in character as Harley Quinn from the new Joker movie.

Phillips directed the hugely successful Joker with Joaquin Phoenix in the title role in 2019. Phoenix, who received an Oscar nomination for the role, is returning for the musical sequel, Joker: Folie à deux. Lady Gaga’s participation was revealed last August.

Yesterday, Phillips posted a photo to mark Valentine’s Day. It shows Gaga and Phoenix in their roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

Related: Madonna dances to Lady Gaga on TikTok… Could a collab be next?

Lady Gaga shared the image on her own Instagram, where it has clocked up over 2 million likes in 12 hours.

Margot Robbie gives her blessing

Margot Robbie previously portrayed Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad films and Birds of Prey. However, she told MTV News last year she was thrilled for Gaga to take on the role.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie said.

“It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

This is Gaga’s third major movie role, following A Star Is Born and House of Gucci.

Gaga and Joker fans still have some time to wait before the movie hits the screens. Warners Bros are planning to unleash it to theaters on October 9, 2024, exactly five years after the first movie’s release.

Related: 6 Lady Gaga songs we want to hear in ‘Joker’s’ musical sequel