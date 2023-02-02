Madonna dances to Lady Gaga on TikTok… Could a collab be next?

Madonna has not always shown a huge amount of love toward Lady Gaga (remember that frosty comment about “Born This Way” being “reductive” and the mashup she performed of “Born This Way” and her own song “She’s Not Me” during her MDNA Tour in 2012?).

However, in her latest TikTok video, the original material girl dances along to an old Gaga track that’s currently enjoying a resurgence. And now we can’t help but wonder: Could a collab between the once-dueling divas be next?

One of the most iconic scenes in the recent Netflix show Wednesday features actress Jenna Ortega (as Wednesday Addams) performing her own bizarre dance routine to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps.

The clip has since gone viral on TikTok, but with the Cramps song replaced by a slightly speeded-up Gaga’s 2010 track “Bloody Mary”.

Never one to miss a TikTok trend, Madonna yesterday posted her own version of the dance.

Fans and followers were thrilled/amazed/astonished to see Madonna dancing to a Gaga song.

“NOT MADONNA STANNING GAGA YASSSSSS” said one well-liked comment.

“Never thought you will ever dance to a Lady Gaga song. I can now die in peace💆🏾” said another.

Wednesday proves big hit

Wednesday proved to be one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2022. Here’s the original dance clip.

And here’s a TikTok video using the Gaga song.

Netflix announced last month that it has renewed Wednesday for a second season.

