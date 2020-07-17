For the first time ever, the iconic “Golden Girls” house is up for sale

This just in: The iconic Golden Girls house has just hit the market for the first time ever.

That’s right, folks. Blanche’s mid-century home located at 6151 Richmond St. in Miami, Florida is officially up for sale and it’s only… $3 million.

Who wants to pitch in so we can buy the Golden Girls house? It’s a cool 3 million but we can traipse around the lanai wearing caftans while drinking champagne and that’s priceless when you think about it — Jamie Wiser (@JamieNWiser) July 17, 2020

Of course, it’s not really the location where the ladies filmed the beloved sitcom. (That was a set.) Also, it’s not really in Miami. (It’s in Los Angeles.) But still.

The 2,901 square-foot, four-bedroom adobe, custom-built by a Hawaiian modern architect in 1955, is located at 245 N. Saltair Ave. in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

It’s currently listed for $2,999,000 with Rachelle Rosten from Douglas Elliman real estate.

The interior of the real Golden Girls house is a time capsule. pic.twitter.com/55mGVhIv1w — Kevin Daly (@kevinddaly) July 16, 2020

But if you want to own it, you better act fast. Because according to People magazine, HGTV reality stars Drew and Jonathan Scott (a.k.a. “The Property Brothers”) have already expressed interest in the property.

The listing is historic for two reasons: 1. It’s the Golden Girls house, and 2. It’s the first time fans are getting a peek at the real interior of the actual home.

Check out the pics…