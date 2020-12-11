Gamers flock to play ‘Cyberpunk 2077,’ the new game that lets you have gay sex and pick genital size

The release of the much-hyped new videogame Cyberpunk 2077 has made a radical splash. An exciting new feature allows players to have gay sex during the game, and to pick the size of their genitals when designing a character.

The cosmetic enhancements don’t stop there. Players can choose their own gender, or refuse one altogether. Likewise, they can design their own breast, buttock and vaginal size. Genitals are not required to play the game; players can also opt to have none at all.

Related: New cyberpunk video game lets you fully customize your gender and sexuality

Described as an “open-world” game, much of the gameplay in Cyberpunk 2077 is self-directed, meaning that a player can choose to follow the story in a non-linear fashion and participate in side quests at will. One of those involves meeting up with a male hooker for a little quality time. A clip of the encounter has already gone viral on Twitter.

Holy fuck my lungs hurt

XQC ACCIDENTLY CHOSE GAY SEX IN CYBERPUNK 2077 pic.twitter.com/SI0zZkCrw3 — Amiya ? @Cyberpunk 2077,NMH2, FFXIV Hell (@LunarAmiya) December 10, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 follows a mercenary living in a dystopian future. Known only as V, he (or she, as the case may be) undergoes extensive weapons and body enhancement to progress through a series of missions in a futuristic California city. The game has earned rave reviews upon release on PC, XBox One and Playstation 4 platforms. Eight years in the making, the game sold eight million units prior to release.