Gay dads are terrorized in the second, creepy trailer for ‘Knock At The Cabin’

As previously reported, the next movie from acclaimed director M. Night Shyamalan centers on a gay couple and their kid fighting against some unwelcome guests.

Knock at the Cabin is based on the 2018 horror book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. It stars gay actors Jonathan Groff (Looking, Glee) and Ben Aldridge (Spoiler Alert) as the parents who will do anything to protect their daughter (Kristen Cui).

The family takes a vacation at a secluded cabin. However, things take a dark turn when they’re held hostage by four strangers who demand they make the ultimate sacrifice to avert the apocalypse.

Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) are two of the strangers.

The first trailer for the movie dropped three months ago. However, a second trailer arrived yesterday and it offers a whole lot more plot details… it’s also way creepier. According to Collider, this will be only the second movie by M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable) to have an R-rating.

Knock At The Cabin will hit theaters on February 3, 2023.