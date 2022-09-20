A gay Democrat and a gay Republican are running against each other in New York. One is nuts. Guess which.

Meet George Santos. He’s a Donald Trump-loving gay Republican currently running to represent New York’s 3rd congressional district who just said 21st century Americans are “going to be remembered as the most barbaric generation to ever live” because of their views on abortion, which he believes is as bad, if not worse, than slavery.
“All of us in this room can agree that when we look at slavery, it was barbaric,” 34-year-old Santos said during a recent event hosted by the Whitestone Republican Club. “Fifty years from now, we’re going to look back at what we’re doing in this country and we are going to say ‘we killed babies out of the womb? We aborted our own? That is barbaric!'”
Comparing a modern, life-saving medical procedure to centuries of involuntary servitude is a false equivalent. But that’s not even the most offensive thing about this guy. There’s a lot about Santos that makes zero sense. Such as…
He’s gay and engaged to a man. Yet he supports “Don’t Say Gay” laws and believes classrooms have become “indoctrination camps for our children.”
His parents immigrated from Brazil and he’s the first generation in his family born in the United States. Yet he frequently uses xenophobic dog whistles about “crime and drugs coming across the southern border”, rails against immigrants on social media, and supports Trump’s wall.
Oh, and he believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. Not only that, but he reportedly attended the pre-insurrection “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6 and he and his fiance attended the New Year’s Eve party at Mar-e-lago in 2020 days earlier.
Santos is running against Robert Zimmerman, a gay Democrat endorsed by the Victory Fund. When asked for comment on his remarks comparing abortion to slavery, Zimmerman said his opponent’s extreme far-right leanings are just another reason why he’s unfit for office.
“It’s such an ignorant and dangerous statement to make,” he told the New York Daily News. “And also, so hateful and disrespectful to women, who have every right to make their own decisions about their own lives. He is more extreme than most Republicans are, and dangerously divisive and radical.”
Regardless of whether Santos or Zimmerman wins in November, it will be the first time a gay man has held New York’s 3rd congressional district seat. According to Five Thirty Eight the district is favored to lean Democrat, although it’s still considered a toss up.
P.S. Today is National Voter Registration Day. If you’re not registered to vote (especially if you live in New York’s 3rd congressional district) you can find out how HERE.
