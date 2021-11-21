tiktalk

A gay holiday tradition, defeating the straight agenda, & the secret queer language

By

Find out what happens when queer cat lovers clash in the new Tiger King 2 sequel, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

David Christian saved the world.

@dombeeefFighting everyday to defeat the straight agenda 😤

Kay’Ana manifested a relationship.

@.kay97#fypシ #gay4kay #lgbtq #studs #lesbiantiktok #tattedup #tattootiktok #foryoupage #4yp #tatted #viral #fairenough #studsoftiktok

Rudy Jean explained the secret language “Polari.”

@rainbowhistoryclassLanguage lovers this is a good one !! 🏕✨ #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner #camp #gaytiktok

Spencer West shared his day.

@spencer2thewestDay in my life! #DayInMyLife #ContentCreator #disabled #gay

Disney banned the words “gay” and “lesbian.”

@kbwild_The ending is my favorite part #disneyplusday #disneytexttospeech #rocket #rockettexttospeech #disneyvoice #lesbian #lesbianstereotypes #ledollarbean #gaytiktok #lesbiantiktok #lgbtcreators #queertiktok #alphabetmafia🌈

Skirt season commenced.

@rainbowdadsIt’s a LGBT tradition! #fyp #holidays #lgbt #styleinspo

Martin Bedolla added some hair.

@martin_bedollajust the tip #drawing #gay #art

Gabriel Lee Mackenzie came out, then had a baby.

@gabrielleemackenzieshe’s like, dad stop. 😂 #fypシ #parentsoftiktok #dadsoftiktok #daddysgirl #love #viral #fyp #daughter #gay #lgbtq

The dogs were misgendered.

@overheard🤌🤌🤌 #sf #chefskiss #dogpark #overheardsanfrancisco

And Isaias clapped back at the straights.

@sighsaiasIt’s a lie but it’s funny #lgbt #bi #gay #str8 #lying #chaos

