Get lost in the vibrant visuals of the Music Video nominees in the 2023 Queerties

Do you hear that? It’s the melodic, musical sound of our 2023 Queerties nominees! With plenty of bops, ballads, and baddies, our favorite music videos of the past year truly had it all.

That’s right, voting for the 2023 Queerties is officially open.

Whether you’re a stan of drag icons, a country pop aficionado, or just really gay, now’s your chance to vote for your faves and get them that coveted award! Click on any video’s title to go straight to the Music Video voting page.

Voting runs through February 21, and remember, you can vote once per day per device in each category. Winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on February 28 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites!

Without further ado, here are the fine-tuned nominees for Music Video:

“AMEIANOITE” by Pabllo Vittar & Gloria Groove

What’s better than one globally dominating Brazilian drag queen on the track? You guessed it, two globally dominating Brazilian drag queens!

“Away From You” by Zach Campbell

From pop commentator to visually arresting, R&B-infused pop girlie, Zach Campbell put his study of the contemporary greats to use.

“Becky’s So Hot” by Fletcher

If every lesbian drama culminated in a bop this clean, the WLW world would be shutting the charts down.

“BLACK” by Bob the Drag Queen, Basit, & Ocean Kelly

With a Drag Race winner, a Legacy founder, and a breakout rapstress extraordinaire, this queer Black excellence anthem is thrice as nice.

“C’mon Loretta” by Trixie Mattel

Will this bop from Trixie’s Pink and Blonde Albums clinch the queen a FOURTH consecutive Music Video win? It’s yours to decide!

“The Curse of the Blackened Eye” by Orville Peck

This masked-for-masc serenader stepping down from his bronco to croon in bed next to a zombified, curse-impersonating Norman Reedus is somehow exactly what we needed.

“i get high” by Jordy

Remember to check on your friends who have this confessional ode to the stoner sadboy experience in their Spotify “On Repeat” playlist.

“Let Go & Your Name” by Shea Couleé

As if her all-winners “Your Name” performance wasn’t enough, Shea had to hit us with a double dose of crowned queen musical excellence.

“The Loneliest Time” by Carly Rae Jepsen

This one has everything. Carly, Rufus, Fena Barbitall, one of the most glistening bridges in modern pop history, and a dance party on the moon.

“This Hell” by Rina Sawayama

Nothing more powerful to check Christian homophobia than an “if all my friends are in hell with me, we’re gonna have a ball” philosophy.

