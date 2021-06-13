TIKTALK

Grandpa’s first drag brunch, AOC’s brand-shaming, & a rainbow flag history lesson

By

This week TikTok hosted a pretty epic Pride flag raising ceremony. In the spirit of the season, we picked out a few more hot Pride takes from the week:

Mac the dog outed himself.

@oak1eafsIt’s okay Mac, I’m gay too. #gay #pridemonth

♬ SZAS VERSE KISS ME MORE – ✨ SZA FANPAGE ✨

Grandpa loved drag brunch.

@brandontgendronget yourself grandparents like mine! #dragbrunch #kissmemore #dragqueen #drag #lgbtq #lgbt #gay #bottomlessmimosa #brunch #performance #dojacat #sza

♬ Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) – Doja Cat

Gottmik shrugged off the haters.

@gottmikStay mad bitches 😘👑 #transrights #dragqueen #gottmik #rupaulsdragrace

♬ original sound – Guy McLachlan

Pippa the cat revealed their secret.

@themollishmollinteresting!! #PerfectAsWeAre #DADMOVES #foryoupage #relatable #politics @carlymastrian

♬ Theme from “Twilight (Bella’s Lullaby)” – Movie Sounds Unlimited

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez helped drag companies pandering to Pride.

@aocvidsPart 1 #AOC story 6/9/21 #RepJayapal #aoc2024 #aoc2028 #alexandriaocasiocortez #aocstan #pridemonth #ocasiocortez

♬ original sound – AOC

An anti gay crybaby was asked to leave.

@bombs_diggitySaskatoon, Sk Canada June 9th. #happypride #staystrong #loveislove #translivesmatter #pride #pridemonth #bifemale

♬ original sound – Drea O

The history of the first ever Pride flag was explained.

@prideflagsdDid you know the first Rainbow flag had 8-stripes? ##gaytiktok ##queerbusiness ##lesbiantiktok ##smallbusiness ##fyp ##gayagenda ##rainbow ##rainbowflag ##gay

♬ original sound – Ruby

Zoe Stoller debunked a handful of LGBTQ+ myths.

@zoestollerLet’s debunk some myths!!🌈 #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner #lgbtqeducation #lgbteducation #debunkingmyths #debunking

♬ The Gift (Instrumental) – BLVKSHP

The Coyle twins ran into a fan.

@coyletwinsthis employee made our day at the end🤩 #drivethru #prank #fastfood

♬ original sound – SUGAR & SPICE✨

And Miss Allison wrote a song.

@sillymissallison#pride #pridemonth #pride2021🏳️‍🌈 #bi #bisexual #queer #patriarchy #katespadenyhappydance

♬ original sound – Miss Allison