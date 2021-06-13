Grandpa’s first drag brunch, AOC’s brand-shaming, & a rainbow flag history lesson

This week TikTok hosted a pretty epic Pride flag raising ceremony. In the spirit of the season, we picked out a few more hot Pride takes from the week:
Mac the dog outed himself.
@oak1eafsIt’s okay Mac, I’m gay too. #gay #pridemonth
Grandpa loved drag brunch.
@brandontgendronget yourself grandparents like mine! #dragbrunch #kissmemore #dragqueen #drag #lgbtq #lgbt #gay #bottomlessmimosa #brunch #performance #dojacat #sza
Gottmik shrugged off the haters.
@gottmikStay mad bitches 😘👑 #transrights #dragqueen #gottmik #rupaulsdragrace
Pippa the cat revealed their secret.
@themollishmollinteresting!! #PerfectAsWeAre #DADMOVES #foryoupage #relatable #politics @carlymastrian
♬ Theme from “Twilight (Bella’s Lullaby)” – Movie Sounds Unlimited
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez helped drag companies pandering to Pride.
@aocvidsPart 1 #AOC story 6/9/21 #RepJayapal #aoc2024 #aoc2028 #alexandriaocasiocortez #aocstan #pridemonth #ocasiocortez
An anti gay crybaby was asked to leave.
@bombs_diggitySaskatoon, Sk Canada June 9th. #happypride #staystrong #loveislove #translivesmatter #pride #pridemonth #bifemale
The history of the first ever Pride flag was explained.
@prideflagsdDid you know the first Rainbow flag had 8-stripes? ##gaytiktok ##queerbusiness ##lesbiantiktok ##smallbusiness ##fyp ##gayagenda ##rainbow ##rainbowflag ##gay
Zoe Stoller debunked a handful of LGBTQ+ myths.
@zoestollerLet’s debunk some myths!!🌈 #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner #lgbtqeducation #lgbteducation #debunkingmyths #debunking
The Coyle twins ran into a fan.
@coyletwinsthis employee made our day at the end🤩 #drivethru #prank #fastfood
And Miss Allison wrote a song.
@sillymissallison#pride #pridemonth #pride2021🏳️🌈 #bi #bisexual #queer #patriarchy #katespadenyhappydance