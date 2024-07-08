Gus Kenworthy set off some fireworks of his own over the weekend.

The Olympic icon, who often keeps us scintillated with generous shots of his rippling, hairy torso, decided to show off a little more of himself… leaving juuust enough to the imagination.

Unfortunately for us, the silver medalist’s tease didn’t do anything to quench our thirst amidst another record-breaking heat wave. It only made us more parched!

🥵🥵🥵

In a belated photo dump from New York Pride, Kenworthy posted pics of assorted shenanigans, including late-night fun and a birthday celebration. But his opening selfie–shirtless and in front of a mirror–offered up a real explosion.

Whatever you do, don’t. look. down…

Or as one commenter put it: “Pinch and zoom guys. Pinch and zoom.”

Kenworthy often makes his fans melt, whether he’s sharing sweaty workout pics or showing off his British side. An Olympic trailblazer, the former freestyle skier is unapologetically sexual.

“In terms of being viewed as sexual, I don’t care. I’m flattered and fine with it. I’m a very, very sexual person and I’m very open about it,” he told Attitude last September.

For Kenworthy, the confidence to show off his body is a source of celebration. Like many gay men, he sometimes suffers from a lack of self-esteem.

“I don’t think I have the perfect body. I have absolute body dysmorphia, the same way that every gay person does,” he said in the Attitude interview.

He continued, “There are moments where I’m, like, super happy with how my body looks and I’m being stricter about what I’m eating and better with my training.

“And then there are moments where I’m not feeling good about it. And the way that Instagram works is that’s probably not the time I’m going to post a photo. So it creates this kind of distorted version of reality.”

Kenworthy’s surprising self-doubt shows the power of the human mind. As he says, it can pervert the true picture.

Ever since publicly coming out in 2015, Kenworthy has used his platform to opine on important issues, including the International Olympic Committee awarding the Olympics to countries with authoritarian, antigay governments.

Kenworthy won his silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Games, where he felt uncomfortable as a gay man.

In a recent essay for Out, Kenworthy says his experience in Russia prompted him to live his truth. “I wanted to walk tall and take a stand for myself and for the community that I was born into but had not yet met, but it was all too overwhelming,” he writes. “But it got the gears churning in my head about what it might be like to actually come out.”

Like many closeted athletes, Kenworthy feared that coming out would harm his career. But the opposite has happened.

In a message to queer Olympians heading to Paris, Kenworthy says coming out was the best decision he’s ever made.

“Not only did it turn out that my fears were unfounded — but in fact, the reaction was quite the opposite. I was met with so much love and support,” he writes. “The following season was the best of my career. I guess it’s true what they say: ‘The truth shall set you free.'”

Kenworthy is now one of the most famous Olympians in the world, and awash in high-profile sponsorship deals. Like many out Olympians, including direct peers such as Megan Rapinoe, Tom Daley and Adam Rippon, he’s found that embracing his queerness has only helped.

Last year, Kenworthy spoke to Queerty about his foray into acting!

From bacchanalian weekends in New Orleans to White House Visits, it’s fair to say that Kenworthy is living a pretty good life. He’s aware of his privilege, and impact.

“I owe a huge debt of gratitude to people who came before me and lived out and proud; and each and every person who lives their truth gives someone else permission to do the same,” he told BBC. “I think it’s more important than ever before that if you’ve climbed up, you lower the ladder back down to support someone else–and I feel very lucky that I’ve been able to do that.”

As far as his most recent selfie is concerned… we’re privileged he decided to share!

Love when Gus Kenworthy does That — Swolecialist (@BlackLanterrn) July 5, 2024

