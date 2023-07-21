His dad might be going to prison, but Eric Trump is thrilled his golf courses have “never been stronger”

Donald Trump is currently facing over 70 charges related to his unlawful retention of classified documents after leaving the White House in January 2021 and hush money payments he allegedly made to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign, with another indictment related to his failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election coming soon. If convicted, the 77-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison. But at least his golf courses are raking in a sh*t ton of money, his son Eric says!

Sportico reported this week that the ex-president, who owns 18 golf courses in five different countries, raked in $555 million from his golf portfolio between January 2022 and April 2023, up from $237 million in 2020, and $224 million in 2018.

The figures come from filings with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, which monitors financial earnings of federal officeholders and candidates. As the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination for president, Trump is required by law to submit his earnings.

“We have the most spectacular and iconic assets anywhere in the world, and as a company, we have never been stronger,” 38-year-old Eric said in a statement.

(Side note: That same company was found guilty on multiple charges of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records last year and is currently ensnared in a historic $250 million civil fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James that seeks to bar the Trumps from ever conducting business in the state again. But, sure, it’s “never been stronger.”)

The most lucrative of Trump’s golf courses was the Trump National Doral Miami resort, which brought in $159 million, followed by his golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, which earned $52 million, and the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, which pulled in $46 million and where his first wife, Eric’s mom Ivana, is buried.

With all that money, you’d think Trump would be able to pay his own legal bills. But no.

Last month, the New York Times reported that he’s been funneling money from his PAC, Save America, into another PAC called MAGA Inc. to cover his mounting legal expenses, which are reported around $20 million:

Save America has been paying for bills related to various investigations into the former president and his allies. In February 2022, the PAC announced that it had $122 million in its coffers. By the beginning of 2023, the PAC’s cash on hand was down to $18 million, filings show. The rest had been spent on staff salaries, on the costs of Mr. Trump’s political activities last year — including some spending on other candidates and groups — and in other ways. That included the $60 million that was transferred to MAGA Inc., a super PAC that is supporting Mr. Trump. And more than $16 million went to pay legal bills.

