Holy sh*t! One of Trump’s closest aides involved in the Mar-a-Lago mess was just granted immunity

Very, very bad news for Donald Trump. His longtime aide Kash Patel just inked a limited immunity deal with the DOJ, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Yesterday, Judge Beryl Howell of the DC District Court granted the 42-year-old children’s book author immunity from prosecution on any information he provides to investigators looking into the alleged mishandling of classified government documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Over the years, Patel has become one of Trump’s most trusted confidants. He held a number of national security roles within the Trump administration, including chief of staff of the Pentagon, before joining the board of directors for the Trump Media & Technology Group after Trump left office. He is also one of the ex-president’s designees to work with the National Archives.

Last month, he was summoned before a grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago case to answer questions about whether Trump illegally took national security documents with him when he left the White House, and whether he obstructed justice but not returning them when asked.

At the time, Patel refused to answer anything by invoking his Fifth Amendment rights. In granting him immunity, prosecutors hope to get the answers they’ve been seeking. Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen.

Per the New York Times:

Legal experts say prosecutors try to avoid giving witnesses immunity, especially in high-profile cases, because it makes it much more difficult to prosecute the individual who received it. But prosecutors often ask a judge to grant it when they are confronted with a witness who has information that they believe is essential to completing the investigation. Despite the government’s signaling that Mr. Patel was only a witness — not a subject of the investigation — he still refused to cooperate, and a federal judge declined to go along with an effort by prosecutors to compel his testimony. By removing the possibility that he could be charged with a crime based on evidence revealed through his testimony, the grant of immunity essentially made moot Mr. Patel’s Fifth Amendment claims.

Just one day before being granted immunity, Patel went on the MAGA podcast “The Benny Show” to voice his undying love and support for his boss and suggest he’s playing a long game.

“I’m all in with the boss, and you know that,” he said. “First, I tell people, let’s win the midterms. And then let’s see what he does and, you know, you and I think I know what he’s going to do. And then it’s a two-year lift and you know what, they’re going to come after us.”

He followed that up with an appearance on the far-right streaming network Real America’s Voice to call for the FBI and the DOJ to be defunded.

On the same day it is reported that he received limited immunity to testify in the documents case against Trump, Kash Patel calls for defunding the FBI and DOJ. pic.twitter.com/BQ7mbeV4FJ — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) November 3, 2022

The DOJ hasn’t commented on the immunity deal and Patel’s next grand jury appearance has yet to be scheduled.

