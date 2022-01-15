This Home Depot aisle is practically a BDSM club

Some Home Depot employee forgot to work out the kink, so to speak, in the inventory for Aisle 15. Or maybe that employee is sneaking their fetishes into the workplace!

As seen in images circulating on social media, one location’s Aisle 15 sign reads, “Hardware: Lubricants, Rope & Chain, Screws, Tie Downs.”

Is this Home Depot or Homo Depot? Either way, it seems Aisle 15 the place to be for BDSM buffs.

“I hear they also have some really good hard and soft woods,” one Reddit commenter quipped.

On another Reddit thread about the same aisle sign, someone “active in the BDSM scene” revealed that Home Depot is their favorite place.

“Confirmed!” another commenter added. “Most of the scene gets their gear from hardware stores.”

A third Reddit user, meanwhile, shared words of wisdom they got from a college friend: “Honey, kinky people don’t shop at sex shops. Kinky people shop at Home Depot.”

This kink-friendly aisle—which someone dubbed “Fifty Shades of Orange”—has been spotted in other Home Depot locations, too.

At one store, for example, all those items are listed in Aisle 14, and helpfully, they’re translated for all you Spanish-speaking customers/kinksters out there. And at another store, the placard for “Screws” has been swapped out for one reading “Gloves.” Hey, no glove, no love, right?