Summer is upon us, which means it’s time to start thinking about where you might want to go and booking your flights and hotel reservations.
May through September are known as peak travel season, with July and August being the most busy months for people to get away.
Resort towns have always been a favorite among LGBTQ+ travelers, as have beaches and cities with particularly vibrant nightlife scenes.
How about we take this to the next level?
How well-traveled are you?
From Palm Springs to P-Town, Mykonos to Gran Canaria, the world is filled with popular gay vacation destinations.
How many of them have you been to? We've created this fun checklist for you to mark where you've been and note where you might like to visit next. It's a great big world out there and there's always more to explore.
Safe travels. And don't forget to pack sunscreen! ✈️
P-Town
Tulum
Palm Springs
Saugatuck-Douglas
Rio de Janeiro
Fire Island
Gran Canaria
Rehoboth Beach
San Francisco
Puerto Vallarta
Fort Lauderdale
New York
Mykonos
Mackinac Island
Sitges
Key West
Nice
Guerneville
Chicago
St. Croix
Ogunquit
West Hollywood
Thad
Halfway there! But I’d include New Orleans, Montreal, and Amsterdam.