Summer is upon us, which means it’s time to start thinking about where you might want to go and booking your flights and hotel reservations.

May through September are known as peak travel season, with July and August being the most busy months for people to get away.

Resort towns have always been a favorite among LGBTQ+ travelers, as have beaches and cities with particularly vibrant nightlife scenes.

P-Town, Tulum, Palm Springs, Saugatuck-Douglas, Rio de Janeiro, Fire Island, Gran Canaria, Rehoboth Beach, San Francisco, Puerto Vallarta, Fort Lauderdale, New York, Mykonos, Mackinac Island, Sitges, Key West, Nice, Guerneville, Chicago, St. Croix, Ogunquit, West Hollywood

