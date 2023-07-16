How to get free drinks, Andy Cohen’s new jam, & a Laura Dern lookalike

Watch Troye Sivan’s super horny video for “Rush,” then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Tommy Alexander got free drinks.
@surferjock805 I havent paid for a drink on any flight in over 4 years now. #tips #gayadvice #lgbt #freedrink #fyp ♬ original sound – Tommy Alexander
Karamo Brown retired “coming out.”
@lewis This is POWERFUL @karamoshow ♬ Emotional – Sallandu
Kevin Aviance got the recognition he deserves.
@kevinavianceofficial ♬ original sound – KevinAvianceOfficial
Mary Lou Pearl served Laura Dern.
@missmaryloupearl #lauradern #jurassicpark #lgbt #queer ♬ original sound – Mary Lou Pearl
Violet clowned a hater.
@violetnuit #stitch with @Go Woke Go Broke ♬ original sound – violetnuit
Monét X Change said the F-word.
@themonetxchange
Normalizing making str8 people uncomfortable.♬ original sound – Monét X Change
Scott Hoying surprised his husband.
@scotthoying
marky’s reactions 😭😭😭♬ original sound – Scott Hoying
Lance Bass guessed his own songs.
@lancebass
Petition to never toy with techno ever again 😳♬ original sound – Lance Bass
Kamala Harris and Andy Cohen jammed at The Stonewall Inn.
@queerty VP Kamala Harris is introduced to #PADAM by #AndyCohen. #vp #stonewall ♬ original sound – Queerty*
And an elderly gay couple had everyone ugly crying.
One Comment
humancobras666
andy cohen is so annoying and so unimportant. why report on her?