How to get free drinks, Andy Cohen’s new jam, & a Laura Dern lookalike

By

Watch Troye Sivan’s super horny video for “Rush,” then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Tommy Alexander got free drinks.

@surferjock805 I havent paid for a drink on any flight in over 4 years now. #tips #gayadvice #lgbt #freedrink #fyp ♬ original sound – Tommy Alexander

Karamo Brown retired “coming out.”

@lewis This is POWERFUL @karamoshow ♬ Emotional – Sallandu

Kevin Aviance got the recognition he deserves.

@kevinavianceofficial

♬ original sound – KevinAvianceOfficial

Mary Lou Pearl served Laura Dern.

@missmaryloupearl #lauradern #jurassicpark #lgbt #queer ♬ original sound – Mary Lou Pearl

Violet clowned a hater.

@violetnuit #stitch with @Go Woke Go Broke ♬ original sound – violetnuit

Monét X Change said the F-word.

@themonetxchange

Normalizing making str8 people uncomfortable.

♬ original sound – Monét X Change

Scott Hoying surprised his husband.

@scotthoying

marky’s reactions 😭😭😭

♬ original sound – Scott Hoying

Lance Bass guessed his own songs.

@lancebass

Petition to never toy with techno ever again 😳

♬ original sound – Lance Bass

Kamala Harris and Andy Cohen jammed at The Stonewall Inn.

@queerty VP Kamala Harris is introduced to #PADAM by #AndyCohen. #vp #stonewall ♬ original sound – Queerty*

And an elderly gay couple had everyone ugly crying.

@meetcutesnyc

Equality & Romance #meetcute #howcouplesmeet #love #nyc #church #streetinterview #foryou #foryoupage #fyp

? original sound – Meet Cutes NYC