Hunky amateur Santas, Michael Gunning’s red carpet moment & Russell Tovey’s backdoor confession

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…
SOAP DISH: After years of build up, daytime soap General Hospital finally revealed this character is queer. [Read all about it on Queerty]
UNREAL: A gay Trump supporter could not believe non-gay Trump supporters would treat him so disrespectfully at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix. [Read all about it on Queerty]
STRIKE A POSE: Star gymnast Samuel Phillips made his debut as an underwear model.
RETRO RECORD: 40 years after its release, Wham!’s “Last Christmas” is simultaneously loved and avoided around the world. [Read all about it on Queerty]
GIRL, PLEASE: George Santos vowed “I’ll be back” in “bombshell” Ziwe interview. [Read more at LGBTQNation]
“THAT’S BASICALLY YOU”: A fan asked Timothée Chalamet to sign his Troye Sivan vinyl.
XMAS IS COMING: 20 of the (accidentally) gayest Christmas decorations we’ve ever seen. [View the gallery on Queerty]
FOND MEMORIES: Russell Tovey said he would never forget the first time he saw two men engage in anal stimulation. [Read all about it on Queerty]
RED CARPET PRINCE: Swimmer Michael Gunning looked like a Snow Prince Charming at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year festivities.
TOP TO BOTTOM TOURISM: Grindr unwrapped its annual report on twinks, kinks and pop culture. [Read all about it on Queerty]
GAY AS BLAZES: The story behind these homoerotic vintage menswear ads is insane. [Read more at INTO]
DECK THE HOTTIES: Hunky amateur Santas are sleighing on social media. [See them all at Queerty]
