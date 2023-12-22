Hunky amateur Santas, Michael Gunning’s red carpet moment & Russell Tovey’s backdoor confession

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

SOAP DISH: After years of build up, daytime soap General Hospital finally revealed this character is queer. [Read all about it on Queerty]

UNREAL: A gay Trump supporter could not believe non-gay Trump supporters would treat him so disrespectfully at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix. [Read all about it on Queerty]

STRIKE A POSE: Star gymnast Samuel Phillips made his debut as an underwear model.

RETRO RECORD: 40 years after its release, Wham!’s “Last Christmas” is simultaneously loved and avoided around the world. [Read all about it on Queerty]

GIRL, PLEASE: George Santos vowed “I’ll be back” in “bombshell” Ziwe interview. [Read more at LGBTQNation]

“THAT’S BASICALLY YOU”: A fan asked Timothée Chalamet to sign his Troye Sivan vinyl.

XMAS IS COMING: 20 of the (accidentally) gayest Christmas decorations we’ve ever seen. [View the gallery on Queerty]

FOND MEMORIES: Russell Tovey said he would never forget the first time he saw two men engage in anal stimulation. [Read all about it on Queerty]

RED CARPET PRINCE: Swimmer Michael Gunning looked like a Snow Prince Charming at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year festivities.

TOP TO BOTTOM TOURISM: Grindr unwrapped its annual report on twinks, kinks and pop culture. [Read all about it on Queerty]

GAY AS BLAZES: The story behind these homoerotic vintage menswear ads is insane. [Read more at INTO]

DECK THE HOTTIES: Hunky amateur Santas are sleighing on social media. [See them all at Queerty]

