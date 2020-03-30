Influencer named “GayShawnMendes” tests positive for coronavirus after licking public toilet seat

An aspiring influencer from Beverly Hills says he’s tested positive for coronavirus after licking a public toilet seat as part of a sick social media challenge.

“I tested positive for Coronavirus,” Lars, a.k.a. “GayShawnMendes,” tweeted last week from an account that has since been suspended.

He also shared a video to Instagram of himself in a hospital bed telling his 35,000 followers, “Hey, guys. I’m really doped up on pain medicine right now.”

The the 21-year-old’s announcement came just days after he posted a TikTok video of himself licking a public toilet seat as part of the “Coronavirus Challenge,” a disgusting trend popularized by a young woman named Ava Louise, who filmed herself licking an airplane toilet seat in an effort, she said, to “troll” the media.

Lars has previously appeared on Dr. Phil show, where he was widely criticized for going into grocery stores and licking tubs of ice cream then putting them back in the freezers. He claimed the stunt made him “lots of money” from his online following.

It’s not clear whether Larz’s reported coronavirus infection is linked to the toilet licking stunt. His Instagram page has not been updated in four days.

