Ivanka jets off to Egypt amid rumors she’s cooperating with the FBI against Trump

Ivanka Trump was noticeably absent from her loser dad’s “very big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago last week when he revealed he’s running for president again (ugh), and at least one former Trump insider thinks they know why.

In an appearance on MSNBC’s The Katie Phang Show over the weekend, Donald Trump‘s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen said he believes Ivanka skipped the announcement because she and her husband, Jared Kushner, are the ones who ratted out the ex-president to the FBI over the summer.

“I believe Jared and Ivanka potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on,” Cohen said. “And it would be very interesting to have, let’s say, the son-in-law, the daughter who are FBI informants–DOJ informants–acting as senior members of a campaign or an administration if he should somehow manage to slide back in.”

If Cohen’s hypothesis is true, it would certainly be intriguing, not to mention on brand for Ivanka, who many have described as a conniving opportunist and a sociopath. That said, Cohen ignores two important facts.

First, Ivanka wasn’t at her dad’s 2024 announcement, but Jared was. And second, it’s widely believed the moles are former White House valet Walt Nauta, who went to work for Trump in Florida after he left Washington, D.C., and longtime Trump aide Kash Patel, who just inked a limited immunity deal with the Justice Department to talk about the alleged mishandling of classified government documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Ivanka, who is currently on a sightseeing trip in Egypt, claims she skipped the announcement because she doesn’t plan on being a part of the campaign.

In a statement issued to Fox News Digital last week before heading out of the country, she said: “I love my father very much. This time around, I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.”

“I do not plan to be in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor to serve the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

According to the New York Post, however, it could have more do with the former first daughter desperately trying to repair her irreparable reputation.

Last week, the gossip rag claimed Ivanka has “hated” all the negative attention she and Jared have received after getting involved in her father’s failed attempt at destroying democracy and now she just wants her old life back.

“Ivanka hated all the criticism and the threats, and was unhappy about how a lot of their friends turned their back on them,” an unnamed source said, adding, “She wants as normal a life as she can arrange for her and her family. She’s unhappy about becoming a political target.”

In other Trump news, on Friday the DOJ announced a special counsel has been appointed to oversee criminal probes into Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mess and parts of the January 6 insurrection. Jack Smith, former chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague, will oversee the investigations.

“Based on recent developments, including the former president’s announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election, and the sitting president’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel,” Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday.

