Ivanka’s public humiliation, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis goes limp, the muscle daddy making MAGA implode

While photos of Joe Jonas with a male friend and Tom Daley’s speedo deep dive took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players in Washington, D.C. were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

MONEY MOVES: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ 2024 campaign is going so well that his biggest donor just abandoned him for the one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted disgraced ex-president. [Read all about it on Queerty]

QUEER THE VOTE: Election Day 2023 offered a rainbow wave of good news as LGBTQ+ candidates and issues came out on top at the ballot box. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

SHAME! SHAME!: Former first daughter Ivanka Trump channeled her inner Cersei Lannister as she arrived to testify at her daddy’s fraud trial in NYC.

People yell “fraud family!” at Ivanka Trump as she enters the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/GL2kAQJMkJ — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 8, 2023

MUSCLE DADDY: The judge in Donald Trump‘s fraud is 74 and buff AF and the MAGA cult is losing their deplorable minds all over his six-pack. [See and read all about it on Queerty]

DOES SHE LIVE IN CANADA? 58-year-old never married GOP presidential hopeful Senator Tim Scott tried to squash the gay rumors by unveiling his secret girlfriend at the Republican debate in Miami. [See and read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD: Anti-LGBTQ+ & anti-choice former senator and failed GOP presidential hopeful Rick Santorum railed against democracy after abortion rights prevailed in several states on Tuesday’s elections.

Rick Santorum thinks abortion is a “sexy” issue and part of the “secret sauce,” and thinks “pure democracy isn’t the way to run a country.” https://t.co/bVT7LV7R0E — haunted tweet (@zandywithaz) November 8, 2023

FIRST LADY WARS: Dr. Jill Biden rubbed couture salt in Melania Trump‘s fashion wounds and right in her own backyard. [Read all about it on Queerty]

GAY AMERICAN: The first out gay governor in the United States is launching his political comeback 20 years after coming out of the closet, admitting to having an extramarital affair, and resigning from office. [Read all about it on Queerty]

LOWERING THE BARR: Disgraced former comedian and actress Roseanne Barr found a way to get back on television screens and it was as demented and sad as you would expect.

Are we still not allowed to mock MAGA cult members?

pic.twitter.com/vspNyiv7jZ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 9, 2023

