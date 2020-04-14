James Charles asked the Internet why he’s single; the Internet did not hold back

YouTuber James Charles wants to know why he’s single. Well, ask and ye shall receive.

Twitter responded to the call, offering some…varied responses.

Related: WATCH: Michael Henry knows the secret to masc/femme dynamics in relationships

The 20-year-old makeup artist asked his 5+ million followers: “I have a big heart, a*s and bank account. How am I single?”

I have a big heart, ass, and bank account how am I single ?? — James Charles (@jamescharles) April 13, 2020

There was plenty of positive response, with many respondents offering their romantic services.

But others weren’t so thrilled with the question, or how it was framed.

Related: Are gay men more likely to stay in toxic relationships?

“Ask a better question to get a better answer,” wrote Michael Buckley.

He added: “And what I mean is ‘why am I single’ is a disempowering question and your brain will go looking for all the areas that are ‘wrong’ with you.HAHA! Ask yourself something like ‘How can I create an amazing relationship with a spectacular partner?'”

And what I mean is "why am I single" is a disempowering question and your brain will go looking for all the areas that are "wrong" with you.HAHA! Ask yourself something like 'How can I create an amazing relationship with a spectacular partner?" – Better question! — Michael Buckley (@HeyBuckHey) April 13, 2020

OK that’s some solid advice.

Another commenter suggested that instead of boasting about a “big bank account,” Charles opt to donate some disposable income to charitable causes at a time when so many are struggling to make ends meet.

Related: 20 gay relationships testing the age gap

And less-amused commenters pointed out some potentially challenging answers to Charles’ question–his several past comments that wound up as mini-controversies.

Maybe cause if stuff like this… pic.twitter.com/dMXiGMrJsN — Steven Turner (@steventphoto) April 13, 2020

We’d point out that most teenagers have done and said questionable things, Charles just had his missteps (and fairly racist ones at that) broadcast to millions.

In other news, a whole lot of people find themselves single right now–a challenge during the lockdown, but a great opportunity to work on the relationship you have with yourself.