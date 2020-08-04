Jerry Falwell Jr. tweets and quickly deletes photo with his pants wide open

For no apparent reason, Jerry Falwell Jr. tweeted and then quickly deleted a photo of himself on a yacht with his fly unzipped and his pants wide open last night.

Pictured beside him was a woman, not his wife, also with her pants open and sporting a Peg Bundy hairdo.

What is going on, you guys? No, seriously, what is going on?!

The photo was shared across Falwell’s social media platforms yesterday evening, along with the caption: “More vacation shots. Lot of good friends visited us on the yacht. I promise that’s just black water in my glass. It was a prop only.”

Within minutes, Falwell deleted the image. But not before someone captured a screenshot of it, ensuring its internet immortality.

Nowhere in the caption does Falwell explain why his pants are open, who the woman is, or why her pants are open, where his wife is, or what led up to the photograph being taken, though we’d be very curious to find out.

We’d also be curious what the pool boy thinks about this. And the personal trainer. And the musclebound young men Falwell is always riding bareback with.

Twitter certainly has a lot to say about it…

Nothing to see here folks, just the Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr. posing with his pants open with a woman who isn’t his wife (also with her pants open) partying it up on a billionaire’s yacht and making fun of people who live in trailer parks. Just like Jesus! pic.twitter.com/X3oAe6V7g2 — John Smith Chicago (@JohnSmithChgo) August 3, 2020

Jerry Falwell Jr. just posted a picture of himself in his underwear so we have officially reached the low point of 2020. It has to get better, right? Right? — Jacob Denhollander (@JJ_Denhollander) August 3, 2020

Liberty Code of Honor pic.twitter.com/gMm86ibUEF — KJ Jackson (@KJJacks45775892) August 4, 2020

The bellies look real but that AIN’T his wife. No wonder he deleted quickly. pic.twitter.com/LC1nrVsnC6 — Jocelyn #RESISTER SISTER (@JocelynHampto14) August 4, 2020

@LibertyU this is creepy! Don’t want my daughter anywhere near this man. — MAM (@mamatthews1) August 3, 2020

Okay, but I’m more fascinated by the Peggy Bundy hair. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oBYluPZpXu — Cheryl Z (@FeralCherylZ) August 3, 2020

Do these images of Jerry Falwell Jr. reflect your values as a Christian university, @LibertyU? pic.twitter.com/vtJkPZd4gW — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 3, 2020

The Jerry Falwell Jr. yacht photo is perhaps the strongest piece of evidence yet that the Protestant Reformation was a mistake. — Matt G. Metcalf (@MattMetcalf) August 3, 2020

Is this for real? I don’t see it on his page. Did he chicken out and delete it? Why would he even post it to begin with? There are soooo many questions here… 😳🙄😂😂😂 — SL Roberts (@slroberts6) August 3, 2020

How is this Jerry Falwell Jr. photo even real? Also if you’re running the largest Christian university in America maybe don’t put photos of yourself on social media with your pants undone on a yacht – with random women in bad wigs. So gross, so hypocritical. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 3, 2020

That photo floating all around Twitter of pervert Jerry Falwell Jr standing next to a young woman on a Yacht with their pants unzipped is exactly what you’d expect see from a rabid MAGA Lunatic who uses religion as their grifting scheme. So gross. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 3, 2020

Jerry Falwell Jr challenge pic.twitter.com/cpPV5YbxEq — lil ugly dude (@1PettySoul) August 3, 2020

Trump is unraveling faster than Jerry Falwell Jr.’s zipper at a yacht party. — Trent Capelli 🇨🇦 (@TrentCapelli) August 4, 2020

Apparently you’ve never heard Jesus’ Sermon on the Yacht — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) August 4, 2020

First, the pool boy. Now, this unzipped drunken debauchery. Are you starting to – finally – understand why “Christian” scold, Jerry Falwell, Jr., has no problem supporting the adulterous liar Donald J. Trump? pic.twitter.com/mID1k0eexa — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 3, 2020

