Joe Budden “comes out” as bisexual to troll LGBTQ people for canceling DaBaby and Dave Chappelle

There seems to be some confusion over whether former-rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden is bisexual after he seemingly “came out” last week. (Spoiler alert: He’s not!)
On Thursday’s episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the 41-year-old said, “I’m bisexual. How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Yo, listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”
I did not have Joe Budden being bisexual on my 2021 Bingo card.
— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 4, 2021
The remarks came during a larger conversation about cancel culture and the LGBTQ community’s response to rapper DaBaby, who is about to embark on a 22-city tour after making homophobic comments at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami back in August.
After “coming out”, Budden said the he believed DaBaby was being extorted by the LGBTQ community. He also seemed to suggest comedian Dave Chappelle, too, was being unfairly targeted by the gay mafia.
“They damn near appeared to cut off all of his revenue streams,” Budden said, “to learn him something. They did that to one of the biggest male acts that we have while simultaneously trying to do it to our biggest comedian that we have.”
Many interpreted Budden’s “coming out” as him simply trolling queer people…
Y’all really running with this Joe Budden is bisexual news ??.
— God’s Son across the belly (@MinisterPheno) November 4, 2021
Joe budden saying anything to come back relevant lol
— ?? (@Atari_Jones) November 4, 2021
No, Joe Budden did not come out as bisexual. He and his Hotep friends were simply making fun of the LGBT community as per usual pic.twitter.com/hzp1a8JOvn
— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) November 5, 2021
I can’t believe people really think Joe Budden is bisexual. A troll, yes but not bi.
— Kiera Deshields (@DeshieldsKiera) November 5, 2021
Lol dudes is really pressed that Joe budden came out as bisexual. Y’all really that hurt ?
Tbh it didn’t even sound like he was serious, but if was… good for him.
— Turkey Daddy (@pull_mybeard) November 6, 2021
Others took his “coming out” as truth…
JOE BUDDEN CAME OUT AS BISEXUAL ??? damn good for him
— 02lean (@lean_973) November 4, 2021
So glad Joe Budden has decided to live in his truth. We always knew it though. pic.twitter.com/037xy4mJsI
— Prince of Brooklyn (@Leeeskiiii) November 4, 2021
Joe Budden Coming out as Bisexual ? I’m gagged no lie
— Paputi (@Paputiofficial) November 4, 2021
Joe Budden bisexual ?? Love that for him.
— big bone jones (@SupremeSkylar) November 4, 2021
Me when Joe Budden said he was Bisexual pic.twitter.com/lOvDwbXcjC
— BEAULINE Class action lawsuit (@theQuinLamar) November 4, 2021
If you listen to the entire conversation and not just the 20-second snippet that’s been circulating, it’s pretty clear that Budden did not come out as bisexual and, in fact, expressed some pretty anti-LGBTQ sentiment during the episode. But he appears to be continuing the ruse on his Twitter page by retweeting people congratulating him for “coming out” and encouraging followers to continue “spreading the word”.
Thx, i love you too!! ?? https://t.co/mZb5p6LFhE
— Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 6, 2021
Ahhhhhhh, i see the word got out!! Continue to spread the word pls
— Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 4, 2021
Hear Budden’s remarks at the 53:00-minute mark below.
5 Comments
Kangol2
Budden has a horrible history with women and is full of rage so I wouldn’t be surprised if he turned out to be DL. One of his former women friends came forward the other day to say that she has receipts on him and other rappers so I hope he realizes he could be playing with fire. Either way, DaBaby’s tour is still on, Chappelle has received support from across the political spectrum and made millions off that that last Netflix special, and neither one is being completely silenced or shut down, so people need to can it with the “cancel culture” canard. You can criticize people you disagree with, you can boycott them if you find them offensive and organize mass boycotts if that’s an option, and if they’re working with private individuals (Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, etc.) or corporations (sponsors, etc.) and they find the offensive or hateful behavior a turn off, they can react as they see fit.
Sqwoah
double standard
Donston
I will admit that “cancel culture” can be misguided. But it’s always a nuisance until someone says something overtly racist. Then it’s “yes, let’s get to ‘canceling”. There was never any risk of DaBaby or Chapelle going anywhere. They’re still popular, still have a lot of fans/supports and they’re still gonna make money. The industry (and even most out “queers” in the industry) couldn’t care less about these dudes preaching forms of hate. While most black people in the industry are scared of calling out “powerful black men” because they don’t want to be seen as a traiter. That’s a big reason R. Kelley was able to do his thing for so long. And all these people who talk about growth and learning aren’t interested in learning or growing from shit. It’s all just placating, which is why I don’t bother getting upset about what these public figures say. One thing folks need to stop doing is talking about the “lgbtq community” as if it’s something collective mindset. At least 30% of the population are probably in the queer spectrum. So, stop. It’s weird how folks forever have all this energy for demos who couldn’t care less about them then when they retaliate and there are consequences you wanna be mad.
Budden is forever on some trolling, attention-whoring, misogynistic, antagonistic, hateful shit. It don’t matter what the dimensions of his sexuality are or where he is in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. The dude is a toxic, insecure, drama-mongering lame. And he makes good money off of it.
Mr. Stadnick
Well I guess his ploy worked as he is getting press. Until now I had never heard of him and now I have.
ScottOnEarth
It’s safe to say that there are enough backward-thinking bigots out there to prevent Chappelle and DaBaby from being truly canceled. These losers always stick together.