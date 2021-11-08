Joe Budden “comes out” as bisexual to troll LGBTQ people for canceling DaBaby and Dave Chappelle

There seems to be some confusion over whether former-rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden is bisexual after he seemingly “came out” last week. (Spoiler alert: He’s not!)

On Thursday’s episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the 41-year-old said, “I’m bisexual. How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Yo, listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”

I did not have Joe Budden being bisexual on my 2021 Bingo card. pic.twitter.com/zbmKytRGzR — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 4, 2021

The remarks came during a larger conversation about cancel culture and the LGBTQ community’s response to rapper DaBaby, who is about to embark on a 22-city tour after making homophobic comments at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami back in August.

After “coming out”, Budden said the he believed DaBaby was being extorted by the LGBTQ community. He also seemed to suggest comedian Dave Chappelle, too, was being unfairly targeted by the gay mafia.

“They damn near appeared to cut off all of his revenue streams,” Budden said, “to learn him something. They did that to one of the biggest male acts that we have while simultaneously trying to do it to our biggest comedian that we have.”

Many interpreted Budden’s “coming out” as him simply trolling queer people…

Y’all really running with this Joe Budden is bisexual news ??. — God’s Son across the belly (@MinisterPheno) November 4, 2021

Joe budden saying anything to come back relevant lol — ?? (@Atari_Jones) November 4, 2021

No, Joe Budden did not come out as bisexual. He and his Hotep friends were simply making fun of the LGBT community as per usual pic.twitter.com/hzp1a8JOvn — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) November 5, 2021

I can’t believe people really think Joe Budden is bisexual. A troll, yes but not bi. — Kiera Deshields (@DeshieldsKiera) November 5, 2021

Lol dudes is really pressed that Joe budden came out as bisexual. Y’all really that hurt ? Tbh it didn’t even sound like he was serious, but if was… good for him. — Turkey Daddy (@pull_mybeard) November 6, 2021

Others took his “coming out” as truth…

JOE BUDDEN CAME OUT AS BISEXUAL ??? damn good for him — 02lean (@lean_973) November 4, 2021

So glad Joe Budden has decided to live in his truth. We always knew it though. pic.twitter.com/037xy4mJsI — Prince of Brooklyn (@Leeeskiiii) November 4, 2021

Joe Budden Coming out as Bisexual ? I’m gagged no lie — Paputi (@Paputiofficial) November 4, 2021

Joe Budden bisexual ?? Love that for him. — big bone jones (@SupremeSkylar) November 4, 2021

Me when Joe Budden said he was Bisexual pic.twitter.com/lOvDwbXcjC — BEAULINE Class action lawsuit (@theQuinLamar) November 4, 2021

If you listen to the entire conversation and not just the 20-second snippet that’s been circulating, it’s pretty clear that Budden did not come out as bisexual and, in fact, expressed some pretty anti-LGBTQ sentiment during the episode. But he appears to be continuing the ruse on his Twitter page by retweeting people congratulating him for “coming out” and encouraging followers to continue “spreading the word”.

Thx, i love you too!! ?? https://t.co/mZb5p6LFhE — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 6, 2021

Ahhhhhhh, i see the word got out!! Continue to spread the word pls — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 4, 2021

Hear Budden’s remarks at the 53:00-minute mark below.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore