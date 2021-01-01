Jonathan Van Ness reveals he secretly got married in summer 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Peacock (@marklondon)



Jonathan Van Ness, 33, has revealed that he quietly got wed in 2020. The Queer Eye star made an Instagram posting yesterday in which he revealed his 2020 highlights.

Besides becoming more politically involved, finishing a worldwide tour that took him to Australia and New Zealand, and getting a dog, Van Ness said, “I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with.” The posting included an image of the two men marrying (swipe to see the images below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn)

Among those to comment were his fellow Queer Eye hosts. Karamo Brown, said, “Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world,” while Bobby Berk said, “Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!!”

Antoni Porowski joked, “Wait you got a dog?!?!?!” while Tan France said, “Happy new year Jackaaay! I love you. Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage.”

Related: Jonathan Van Ness on HIV stigma: “Rejection sucks”

JVN offered no further details about his husband in the posting. However, subsequent Instagram stories tagged his other half (@marklondon).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Peacock (@marklondon)

His husband, Mark Peacock, made a similar 2020 highlights posting, which included several images of him and Van Ness together.

“2020 brought on more changes than I’ve ever been a part of before,” said Peacock. “I left London and moved across the Atlantic, got dressed up for numerous seriously hilarious zoom quizzes, re-discovered a love for gardening, learn to drive on the left, got married to my soulmate and one true love @jvn and adopted a little Jack Russell called Pablo and entered a family with 4 amazing cats.”

Following up the Instagram posting, Van Ness took to Twitter to reveal more details, saying: “Surprise 💁🏻❤️ we got married in the backyard of a house we rented over the summer with a socially distanced judge & a photographer. Our parents watched over FaceTime. Love my Mark & we’re so happy to share this news. Happy New Year!”

Surprise 💁🏻❤️ we got married in the backyard of a house we rented over the summer with a socially distanced judge & a photographer. Our parents watched over FaceTime. Love my Mark & we’re so happy to share this news. Happy New Year! 💗 https://t.co/b4PZr8oBqI — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) December 31, 2020

Related: Simone Biles slams One Million Moms for criticising her ad with Jonathan van Ness

It’s unknown how long the men have known each other, but they began commenting on each other’s Instagram postings in 2019. A month ago, Van Ness told Self magazine why he didn’t talk much about his private life.

“It’s not that I will always be private about my relationships, but I just think that I need more time to kind of learn to date and be in a relationship as this public figure,” he said. “Dating’s hard enough not as a public figure, and then when you add this into it, it’s like, well, f–k me. It is a whole pile of complicated.”

Congratulations to the happy couple and here’s wishing them a fantastic 2021.