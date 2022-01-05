coup d'etat

Josh Hawley is getting trolled hard on the eve of the January 6 anniversary

Tomorrow marks the one year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol attack and many people are looking at Josh Hawley, the junior senator from Missouri who played a central role in last year’s failed coup d’etat.

Footage of Hawley appearing on Fox News one year ago to discuss the 2020 election results has been making the rounds on Twitter and, given what we know today, it’s actually deeply disturbing.

Asked by Bret Baier whether Donald Trump would be president after January 20, Hawley replied, “Well, that depends on what happens on Wednesday.”

We all know what happened on Wednesday.

That now-infamous photo of Hawley raising his fist in solidarity with the MAGA militia on January 6 has also been making the rounds.

Mere hours before rioters broke through police barricades and stormed the U.S. Capitol, Hawley greeted them outside. Photographer Francis Chung took the photo at 12:35 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., the building was on lockdown.

As for Hawley himself, he’s been frantically trying to revise history by accusing Democrats of trying to do the very thing his party tried to do on that deadly day last January.

“The politics of fear that the Democratic Party has been pushing on this country for a whole year, it’s the only thing they have to offer the country,” Hawley told Tucker Carlson on Fox News yesterday. “And what they’re trying to do with it is consolidate their power.”

“It started last Jan. 6 and they have used that event to try and consolidate their power and try and push this fear politics. And this is going to be the year … where Americans reject fear.”

Unfortunately for Hawley, nobody’s buying what he’s selling. Here’s what they’re saying instead…

The House voted to impeach Trump for a second time following the insurrection. Since then, it has established a select committee to investigate the attack and the extent the White House and Republicans like Hawley had in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

