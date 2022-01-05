Josh Hawley is getting trolled hard on the eve of the January 6 anniversary

Tomorrow marks the one year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol attack and many people are looking at Josh Hawley, the junior senator from Missouri who played a central role in last year’s failed coup d’etat.

Footage of Hawley appearing on Fox News one year ago to discuss the 2020 election results has been making the rounds on Twitter and, given what we know today, it’s actually deeply disturbing.

Asked by Bret Baier whether Donald Trump would be president after January 20, Hawley replied, “Well, that depends on what happens on Wednesday.”

We all know what happened on Wednesday.

BRET BAIER: I want to pin you down on what you're trying to do. Are you trying to say that Trump will be president after January 20? JOSH HAWLEY: Well, that depends on what happens on Wednesday BAIER: No it doesn't (Trump in fact lost an election!) pic.twitter.com/vsO2JyRJuk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2021

That now-infamous photo of Hawley raising his fist in solidarity with the MAGA militia on January 6 has also been making the rounds.

Mere hours before rioters broke through police barricades and stormed the U.S. Capitol, Hawley greeted them outside. Photographer Francis Chung took the photo at 12:35 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., the building was on lockdown.

When you look up traitor in the dictionary you should find this picture of Josh Hawley taken January 6th. pic.twitter.com/x2C1QMmEMn — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) January 4, 2022

As for Hawley himself, he’s been frantically trying to revise history by accusing Democrats of trying to do the very thing his party tried to do on that deadly day last January.

“The politics of fear that the Democratic Party has been pushing on this country for a whole year, it’s the only thing they have to offer the country,” Hawley told Tucker Carlson on Fox News yesterday. “And what they’re trying to do with it is consolidate their power.”

“It started last Jan. 6 and they have used that event to try and consolidate their power and try and push this fear politics. And this is going to be the year … where Americans reject fear.”

2021 was a year of fear, thanks to the Left. 2022 is the year Americans say no pic.twitter.com/Oytlo2rlsy — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2022

Unfortunately for Hawley, nobody’s buying what he’s selling. Here’s what they’re saying instead…

Remember that the United States Constitution says that “no Person (@HawleyMO) shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress” who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the Constitution, “or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” (14th Amendment) — Certified Mutant Enemy (@rlrr) January 5, 2022

Just say no to fascism and authoritarianism — Rev Buddy Greene (@Rev_BuddyGreene) January 5, 2022

Remember pushing a lie to overturn a legitimate election a year ago Hawley? I won’t forget — Dean Auker (@AukerDean) January 5, 2022

2021 was the year we almost had a government coup. That’s what I’ll remember about last year. — janevilla023 (@janevilla023) January 5, 2022

The House voted to impeach Trump for a second time following the insurrection. Since then, it has established a select committee to investigate the attack and the extent the White House and Republicans like Hawley had in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

