Josh Hawley’s weird obsession with manhood is getting legit creepy

Sen. Josh Hawley is continuing his campaign to be the voice for marginalized straight white cisgender males in America in a rambling new op-ed published by the National Review and we’re starting to think he might actually need therapy.

“Liberals and reporters get awfully sensitive when you criticize pornography and video games,” Hawley begins. “They get even more sensitive when you blame modern liberalism for men’s addiction to them.”

The 41-year-old once again goes on to say that porn and video games “embody the spiritual emptiness that plagues many men in America today” and that men use them to “fill the void” they feel from liberals. Or something.

“Men have something unique to offer America, but they are struggling today,” he adds. “And the Left is to blame.”

Last we checked, men were doing just fine in this country. Also, a lot of them identify as liberals. But we digress.

Later in the op-ed, Hawley veers away from his original topic (porn and video games) to attack schools for waging a “war on gender,” saying there is an “attack on girls’ sports and the elimination of girls’ restrooms.”

“We see this assault on multiple fronts, from the guidance counselors who conflate boyhood enthusiasm and energy with ADHD, to the denigration of athletic excellence, to the radical indoctrination that teaches boys and girls that gender has no meaning and that they cannot be secure in the most basic realities of their own biology.”

We could go on, but we think you get the point.

The antigay senator concludes the “think-piece” by calling for straight white cisgender American men to be “unleashed” so they can “be who they are made to be.”

After publishing the article, Hawley shared it on Twitter.

It’s Time to Reinvest in American Men https://t.co/as9IAeu0dW — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 11, 2021

Now, the responses…

is this a comedy post? — david moran (@davidrmoran) November 11, 2021

Dude, get a bigger Truck, a sports car or put socks in your pants. We don’t care. — Oliwoot 🇺🇲 (@OliWoot) November 11, 2021

Why do I get the feeling that this is gonna be about gender roles? Everyone, by now, should know that they’re a social construct. Which is just a euphemism for “sit down and shut up” to keep people from being treated as equals. — Drewster BSN, RN (@spideypencil) November 11, 2021

As opposed to the past 200 + years of EVERYTHING being about men, specifically white men. — Tamara McMillan (@wafflemum) November 11, 2021

What is with this obsession? Is there something you’re deflecting from? — Sarah Smiles (@Sarah73770415) November 11, 2021

There are help groups for this. — Reasonable Cynic (@ALICIAJ88232065) November 11, 2021

Yes, cuz men haven’t had access to every lever of power and control since the beginning of recorded time. This is your pitch dude, really? — Rich D (@rdanch) November 11, 2021

@tedcruz isn’t going to like the part about pornography. — Z (@surlyZ) November 11, 2021

Sorry you’re going through this, bro. — danlo123 (@danlo123) November 11, 2021

