Josh Hawley and his “manhood” are having a craptastic day on Twitter

Sen. Josh Hawley and his “manhood” are currently the laughingstock of Twitter after he launched a bizarre campaign to be the voice for marginalized straight white cisgender males in America.

It all started last week when he gave a whiny, hate-filled speech at the 2021 National Conservatism Conference, during which he complained about how straight, white, cisgender men like himself are being attacked by left-wing extremists and it has to stop because it’s turning them all into porn addicts.

Related: Josh Hawley implies he watches tons of porn and plays lots of video games in whiny little speech

Then over the weekend, the antigay senator told “Axios on HBO” that he plans to make toxic masculinity a signature political issue because far too many people on “the left” are telling good guys like him: “You’re part of the problem. … Your masculinity is inherently problematic.”

Related: Josh Hawley forges onward with crusade to be voice for marginalized straight white cis men in America

This resulted Hawley getting a drag makeover on Twitter yesterday, followed by thousands of tweets mocking everything about him–from his fragile masculinity to his wine shopping habits.

Here’s what folx are saying…

Josh Hawley said he'll make masculinity a signature political issue — which makes sense since masculinity is definitely an issue for him… — ?? Anis Jerbi ?? (@ArtistAJ17) November 8, 2021

.@HawleyMO, I heard you describe your issues with your manhood. Sorry to hear you have feelings of inadequacy. Therapy would be more effective for you then publicly complaining. By the way, confident men who respect the women in their life, don't share your manhood problems. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 8, 2021

If Josh Hawley wants to make masculinity a campaign issue he can start by explaining this picture I took of him on Halloween. pic.twitter.com/G7glekJUfi — Joe Keenan (@MrJoeKeenan) November 8, 2021

Shoutout to Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz. Nothing says “masculinity isn’t fragile” like crying about porn and video games or spending 2 days attacking a bird puppet online. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 8, 2021

Here’s Sen. Josh Hawley (Q-Missouri) demonstrating the “manly virtue” of being able to pick out the perfect bottle of wine to go with incessant whining… pic.twitter.com/SYGuJ1T6ES — Route60plus (@Route_60plus) November 8, 2021

To paraphrase Margaret Thatcher @HawleyMO being masculine is a lot like being a lady, if you have to tell people you are, you probably aren’t. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 8, 2021

If Dems are attacking 'manhood', I'm pretty sure Josh Hawley is safe. — Stormcrow (@duskstormcrow) November 2, 2021

Does Josh Hawley really think he’s gonna win votes by telling these guys to stop watching porn and playing video games? pic.twitter.com/kjX8TNyQhk — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) November 8, 2021

Josh Hawley strikes me as the kind of dude who cries while masturbating in front of a mirror. — ?Reverend Dr. Aiden (@SweetFnLucifer) November 9, 2021

Josh Hawley kisses his wife like his parents are making him eat broccoli for the first time pic.twitter.com/oKgcsIcoqq — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) November 8, 2021

Josh Hawley is like if “the female orgasm is a myth” were a person. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 8, 2021

Man, the 2024 race is really heating up. This Josh Hawley attack on Ted Cruz and porn is vicious. pic.twitter.com/AFEl44LINR — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 8, 2021

Has Josh Hawley started his micro-penis Go Fund Me yet? — Desdemona Rose Garden (@lpryanovichcom2) November 8, 2021

Here’s Sen. Josh Hawley (Q-Missouri) working out, not “withdrawing into the enclave of idleness and pornography and video games.” There’s no crisis of “traditional manhood” for this senator! pic.twitter.com/rlpgCkfy4g — Route60plus (@Route_60plus) November 9, 2021

Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde is more masculine than Josh Hawley.. pic.twitter.com/R0th7draSF — ????????????????? (@geargodd) November 8, 2021

I agree with Betty pic.twitter.com/dnErBX3sl6 — Elisa Spencer (@ElisafromCA) November 8, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore