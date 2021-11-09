laughing stock

Josh Hawley and his “manhood” are having a craptastic day on Twitter

By

Sen. Josh Hawley and his “manhood” are currently the laughingstock of Twitter after he launched a bizarre campaign to be the voice for marginalized straight white cisgender males in America.

It all started last week when he gave a whiny, hate-filled speech at the 2021 National Conservatism Conference, during which he complained about how straight, white, cisgender men like himself are being attacked by left-wing extremists and it has to stop because it’s turning them all into porn addicts.

Related: Josh Hawley implies he watches tons of porn and plays lots of video games in whiny little speech

Then over the weekend, the antigay senator told “Axios on HBO” that he plans to make toxic masculinity a signature political issue because far too many people on “the left” are telling good guys like him: “You’re part of the problem. … Your masculinity is inherently problematic.”

Related: Josh Hawley forges onward with crusade to be voice for marginalized straight white cis men in America

This resulted Hawley getting a drag makeover on Twitter yesterday, followed by thousands of tweets mocking everything about him–from his fragile masculinity to his wine shopping habits.

Here’s what folx are saying…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore