Josh Hawley forges onward with crusade to be voice for marginalized straight white cis men in America

Sen. Josh Hawley is doubling down on his personal mission to be a voice for marginalized straight white cisgender males in America.

Speaking to “Axios on HBO” over the weekend, the 41-year-old “family values” Republican said he plans to make toxic masculinity a signature political issue, because far too many people on “the left” are telling guys like him: “You’re part of the problem. … Your masculinity is inherently problematic.”

“A man is a father. A man is a husband. A man is somebody who takes responsibility,” Hawley said.

Related: Josh Hawley implies he watches tons of porn and plays lots of video games in whiny little speech

During the interview, he once again repeated claims that straight white cisgender men across the country are developing bad habits, like watching porn and playing video games, because they have nothing better to do and they need gainful employment to feel like their lives matter.

Evidently, Hawley didn’t read the most recent jobs report that found American employers added 531,000 jobs in October, a big improvement from September and a positive sign for the future.

“I think you put together lack of jobs, you put together fatherlessness, you put together the social messages that we teach our kids in school, I think we’ve got to confront that and its effects,” he said.

Oh, and as for cheering on insurrectionists before they stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Hawley said he doesn’t know anything about that.

“I don’t know who came into the Capitol or not,” he remarked. “If they did come into the Capitol and they violated the laws, they’re criminals, and they should be prosecuted– and they’ll get no support from me.”

Related: Josh Hawley and his wife launch new podcast about the struggles of being a straight white cis couple

We’re sure none of Hawley’s recent remarks about protecting the sanctity of masculinity in America are designed to distract for the fact that he was just slapped with a major lawsuit alleging that he accepted almost $1 million in illegal campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association during his 2018 Senate Campaign.

The lawsuit, filed last week by the Campaign Legal Center on behalf of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords’s gun control advocacy group, claims the NRA illegally coordinated with Hawley’s campaign by funneling $973,411 through a political strategy group.

A spokesperson for Hawley’s campaign called the whole thing “frivolous.”

Watch Hawley’s interview with Axios. Or don’t.

Now, here’s what people on Twitter are saying about the whole thing…

People like Josh Hawley who constantly talk about masculinity are always insecure about their own. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) November 8, 2021

How many men that you consider “masculine” have you seen running around whining about it? ? Josh Hawley just wants to take our minds off the million $ contribution he took from the NRA.#joshhawleyisadweeb

??? — Firstgirl (@firstgirl1970) November 8, 2021

Josh Hawley greeting a crowd that certainly doesn’t watch porn and play video games pic.twitter.com/v8inS2zu7L — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 8, 2021

Josh Hawley accepted $973,411 in illegal campaign contributions from the NRA during his 2018 Senate Campaign. — TheSadTruth? (@ReportsDaNews) November 6, 2021

Josh Hawley making masculinity a core issue in 2022 is like me trying to play contact sports. Neither of us can pull it off without everyone wondering if we're okay. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 8, 2021

Why is Josh Hawley being sued for accepting over $1M in illegal campaign funds from the NRA and not being criminally charged? — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) November 7, 2021

Memo to Josh Hawley. Real men don’t run around whining about masculinity. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 8, 2021

Josh Hawley accepted $973,411 in illegal campaign contributions from the NRA a domestic terrorist organization A lawsuit alleges that he also broke campaign finance laws He & his wife just launched a podcast teaching us “how to live better lives” based on Jesus’s values Lol — Lindy Li (@lindyli) November 6, 2021

Why do I feel like Josh Hawley spent years watching porn and playing video games and now we are seeing the repentance suggested by his pastor? — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 8, 2021

US Senator Josh Hawley is working hard for the NRA while his constituents in Virginia or Missouri can’t figure out what state he represents. — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) November 8, 2021

Someone should tell @HawleyMO that real men don’t raise their fists in solidarity with white supremacists or help incite deadly terrorist insurrections. — Andrew Wortman ???? (@AmoneyResists) November 8, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore