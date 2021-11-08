Josh Hawley is gonna be so pissed when he sees people are giving him drag makeovers on Twitter

Sen. Josh Hawley is currently getting a drag makeover on Twitter after he decided to make it his personal mission to be the voice for marginalized straight white cisgender males in America.

Last week, the homophobic senator gave a whiny, hate-filled speech at the 2021 National Conservatism Conference, during which he complained about how straight, white, cisgender men like himself are being attacked by left-wing extremists and it has to stop because it’s turning them all into porn addicts.

Then over the weekend, he told “Axios on HBO” that he plans to make toxic masculinity a signature political issue because far too many people on “the left” are telling good guys like him: “You’re part of the problem. … Your masculinity is inherently problematic.”

In response to Hawley’s weird new obsession with protecting the sanctity of masculinity in America, political strategist Rick Wilson, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, tweeted this morning: “I hope no one photoshops Josh Hawley in drag makeup. That would be totally wrong for the champion of American masculinity. Totally. Wrong.”

It wasn’t long before people took him up on the suggestion…

