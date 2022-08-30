Just when we didn’t think Ann Coulter could get any dumber, she did this…

dragon lady

Ann Coulter has broken up with Donald Trump again… again.

In her latest podcast, posted to her Substack, the 60-year-old Republican troll declares the ex-president “done” and says his influence over the GOP is waning, citing his dwindling poll numbers and shrinking crowds at his rallies.

“They’re like Deadheads,” Coulter calls people who still attend MAGA rallies. “They’re following him from place to place. He sings the same songs.”

Ironically, in 2016, she published In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, a 221-page love letter to the disgraced businessman that is currently being discounted by almost 80% (plus a $0.50 credit!) on Amazon.

Last year, Coulter expressed regret over the book, saying “Trump betrayed his own supporters at every turn … I hate him. He’s a betrayer.” We’re guessing she doesn’t regret the money she made off it, though. (Prior to the 78% discount, we mean.)

In January, she made similar remarks to the New York Times, saying: “Trump is done. You guys should stop obsessing over him.” She also called him “a liar and con man whose grift was permanent.”

In this week’s podcast, Coulter also says the loyalty among Trump “fanatics” is not “indicative of a movement sweeping the nation.” And she encourages people who have abandoned the party because of him to “come back.”

“Republicans, it’s not the party of Trump,” she says. “It’s safe to come back, and it’s safe for Republicans to stand up and run without Donald Trump.”

Hmmm. We have a feeling representatives like Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, Peter Meijer of Michigan, Tom Rice of South Carolina, and Liz Cheney of Wyoming might beg to differ. All four Republicans voted to impeach Trump, and all four lost their primaries as a result.

And about those primaries, Coulter also accuses Trump of making last-minute endorsements of candidates who were already poised to win their races as a way of taking credit for the victories and giving the illusion of influence.

Giving credit where credit is due, she might actually be right about that last point. But you know what they say about broken clocks.

