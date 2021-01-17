Kamala Harris’ shady snacks & a brand new pride flag for the anti-gay neighbors

There’s only a few days left until decency returns to the White House, but you’re going to need something to keep you sane until then. Here are the gay TikToks that did it for us this week:
Rob Anderson nailed growing up gay in the ’90s.
@heartthrobert##90s ##90skids ##millenials ##gay♬ original sound – Rob Anderson
These homos had a message for the person who stole their Pride flag.
@bowtieinchicagoYou can take our flag but you can never take our pride #fyp #gay #pride♬ I’m Coming Out – Diana Ross
Kamala Harris had some delicious snacks.
@meenaIMPEACH NOW♬ original sound – Meena Harris
Jarius Joseph showed off some more “gay dad hairstyles.”
@terrell_jariusBack with another hairstyle. Our #daughter loves Mickey Mouse so here it is 😍 #hair #hairstyle #tutorial #Welcome2021 #babiesoftiktok #toddler♬ Pennies From Heaven – Louis Prima
Bryan the Diamond did good for the nurse.
@bryanthediamondTHE GIRLS AN THE GAYS ONLY 😂 ##fyp ##fypシ ##foryoupage ##thegays ##thegirls ##lgbt ##lgbtq ##foryou ##physical ##checkup♬ original sound – Bryan🇧🇷💙
The Coyle twins explained the difference between drag and trans.
@coyletwinsexplaining the difference for ya’ll✨ #trans #lgbtq #gay #dragqueen♬ original sound – SUGAR & SPICE✨
Shangela made hand sanitizer.
@itsshangelaSHANITIZER hand sanitizer spray in 3 scents (ProFRESHional, HalleLemon, SugarDaddy) now available for US and International shipping at Shanitizer.com♬ original sound – itsshangela
Josh Helfgott recounted the glorious night of a 1950’s gay wedding.
@joshhelfgottthese men are heroes ❤️ follow for more #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbthistory #gaypride #gayhistory #gaylove #gay #gaymen #gaycouple #gays #datingstorytime♬ Moral of the Story – Piano Version – Kim Bo
This sweet father celebrated his old neighbor’s big day.
@fitxanderI don’t think my Dad realises how great this makes me feel. #gay #comingout #lgbtq♬ original sound – audios
Seth Sanker made over 20 dresses out of different Pride flags.
@sethsankerMy homophobic pastor father pulled up to my house unannounced as soon as this cut off. And when I tell you I RAAAANNNN. #gay #lgbt #fyp #fypシ #femboy♬ Kismet – XIX
And Julian Burzynski’s mom found a skirt in her son’s room.
@julianburzynskiAlways supportive🌈😂💕 #howbizarre #girlsandthegays #skirts #gaytiktok♬ How Bizarre – OMC