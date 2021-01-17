Kamala Harris’ shady snacks & a brand new pride flag for the anti-gay neighbors

There’s only a few days left until decency returns to the White House, but you’re going to need something to keep you sane until then. Here are the gay TikToks that did it for us this week:

Rob Anderson nailed growing up gay in the ’90s.

These homos had a message for the person who stole their Pride flag.

Kamala Harris had some delicious snacks.

Jarius Joseph showed off some more “gay dad hairstyles.”

Bryan the Diamond did good for the nurse.

The Coyle twins explained the difference between drag and trans.

Shangela made hand sanitizer.

Josh Helfgott recounted the glorious night of a 1950’s gay wedding.

This sweet father celebrated his old neighbor’s big day.

Seth Sanker made over 20 dresses out of different Pride flags.

And Julian Burzynski’s mom found a skirt in her son’s room.