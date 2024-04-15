Karamo opens up about his struggles after first catching fame: “I felt depressed and alone”

During and after filming “The Real World” I felt depressed and alone. Nobody prepares you for the initial shock of notoriety.



There I was confident about who I am, but there were people tearing me apart because of my sexuality, my background, and my look, among other things, and you need to be in a mental space where you can handle that. I wasn’t.



Most people think that reality television is this ticket to fame and money. Sometimes it can be. But for most people it is a very hard thing, particularly when the cameras have stopped rolling and you are only remembered as a certain way.



I think there should be more conversations about how we are supporting people on reality television. And there needs to be more aftercare, which is something that is now very important to me in my talk show.



Problems just don’t disappear with a flip of a switch. It often takes work.

Karamo Brown speaking to Forbes about his struggles after first catching fame and how no one prepares people for the mental health aspects of reality TV.