Karine Jean-Pierre just made history as the first openly gay woman to deliver White House briefing

Continuing President Joe Biden’s campaign promise of a diverse White House staff, deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made history yesterday (May 26) by becoming the first openly gay woman to deliver a White House press briefing. In addition, she also became the first Black woman to deliver a briefing in more than 30 years.

“It’s a real honor to be standing here today,” Jean-Pierre said in her opening remarks. “Clearly the president believes that representation matters and I appreciate him giving me this opportunity.”

.@KJP46 was just asked about her place in history as the first Black woman at the White House briefing podium in 30 years. Here’s how she answered: pic.twitter.com/ZNsbQOT60k — amna (@IAmAmnaNawaz) May 26, 2021

Jean-Pierre’s colleague, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took to Twitter to congratulate Jean-Pierre on her history-making achievement.

Today is a big day in the press office and @WhiteHouse. My partner in truth–@KJP46 is doing her first full briefing from the podium today making history in her own right. But doing her real justice means also recognizing her talent, her brilliance and her wonderful spirit. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 26, 2021

Karine Jean-Pierre, 43, was born in Haiti and has a long history of working within the Democratic party. In 2008, she originally campaigned for former Sen. John Edwards before joining the Obama campaign. Following Obama’s election, she served as regional political director for the White House Office of Political Affairs. In the 2020 campaign, Jean-Pierre also nabbed headlines when she physically restrained a deranged animal rights activist who tried to attack Kamala Harris during a MoveOn.org debate.